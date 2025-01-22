System Test Engineer - Basetech Automotive
2025-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for an Expert level "Basetech System Test Engineer" to work onsite 100% in Gothenburg with our EV Automotive client.
The position demands a senior level expertise and in highlighted areas with proven background only
Selected consultant will work in Complete Electrical Verification team. The team is responsible for Electrical Integration-, Base Technology- and Vehicle Mode Management testing. They are now looking for another experienced engineer with at least 10 years of relevant expertise within Basetech verification area to strengthen their team!
Tasks
Participate and contribute to both internal and external technical alignment meetings.
Follow up and support Basetech test reports from suppliers.
Support with fault tracing in vehicles and test rigs.
Log files analysis.
Perform Basetech tests.
Give Basetech test tool support.
Perform Network and communication system test.
Provide test support internally and to suppliers.
Assess deviations.
Support test engineers at cooperation partners.
Qualifications
• Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, CAN-FD, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
• Deep knowledge in SecOC and Service 29.
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
• Strong Vector tools experience.
• Test automation knowledge.
• Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture.
• Experience from Volvo Cars Electrical Platform or CEVT CMA/GEEA2/ZEEAx platform is an advantage.
• Deep experience in test tools such as CANoe, DSA, Wireshark.
• Experience in CAPL script and Python programming.
• Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered appreciated for upcoming opportunities.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
