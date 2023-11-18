System Safety Support
2023-11-18
Background
The department Battery Controls and ECU platform at the Company are responsible for functional safety of the traction battery. The responsibility is shared between several teams within propulsion and energy unit. Over time the responsibility scope has increased and includes concept to software development. Both application software and basic software for the traction battery is developed in-house. We are currently working in multiple platforms finalizing the work products as defined in ISO26262, and need some support with these activities.
Main functionality of the Traction Battery:
Receive and store electrical energy (charge)
Deliver electrical energy (discharge) to the high voltage loads
State of Function Monitoring: Deliver storage status: state of charge (SOC) to the driver.
Thermal control of the battery (function for optimizing battery life, reliability and performance).
Controls the battery disconnection units
Responsible for the HV battery cells data to work optimally
System nameClassificationSOPBattery Management SystemASIL D The system safety criteria for the traction battery system are:
Compliance to management of functional safety ISO 26262-2.
Compliance to concept phase of functional safety ISO 26262-3.
Compliance to product development at the system level ISO 26262-4.
Compliance to product development at the software level ISO 26262-6
Compliance to production, operation, service and decommissioning ISO 26262-7.
Compliance to supporting processes ISO 26262-8.
Compliance to automotive safety integrity level (ASIL)- oriented and safety oriented analysis ISO 26262-9.
Timing
We wish to start this assignment as soon as possible.
Scope of Work
There are two main work packages that we would like to have support with and they shall be offered separately.
Work package 1. SFMEA for battery system and BMS
To ensure compliance according to ISO 26262-4 a technical safety concept shall be done for the battery system. Traction battery is a part in the high voltage system architecture including also high voltage loads as inverters, thermal systems and DCDCs used to power supply low voltage loads.
The concepts on a high level are developed and a SFMEA shall be done in parallel with system level work to ensure all failure modes are covered.
SFMEA for HV battery system functionalities:
Symmetrization and isolation faults
Keep voltage levels on high voltage bus
Voltage, temperature and current monitors of the HV battery cells
Safety level 2
Safety level 1
Safety level 1 counter
Battery limphome at BMS HW related faults
Battery disconnection
Battery disconnection at crash
Protection against electric schock
DCDC control
Bank balancing
Temperature monitor
Due to that battery SW is developed inhouse an additional technical safety concept shall be done for the battery management system BMS, including battery ECU and sensors. Note that both application and basic software module are done inhouse even if parts are bought by Tier1. HW is done by Tier 1 that are responsible for the HW design based on HW safety requirements. The low level design is under construction in cooperation with HW supplier and SW architects. The SFMEA is expected to be done in parallel with the design work.
For BMS SFMEA additional breakdown is needed and to be done on BMS system level. BMS SFMEA includes both functional and non functional parts according below:
BMS design strategy for above functionalities
Power supply
Communication
Memory
MCU and external watchdog
Wake up
Note that only major parts are described here additional functionalities might need to be added.
Work package 2. SW safety processes
SW development processes, work within a cross domain team to define central processes within propulsion and energy department. To define these processes a checklist shall be done that is a copy of ISO26262 requirements into a more understandable checklist. After that a template shall be done that fulfilles the requirements from the checklist. For some of the processe the checklist is already done but for some of the both checklist and templates are remaining. For support needed see list
below:
Production release report checklist and template
Calibration data checklist and template
Configuration data checklist and template
SW safety analysis template
SW architectural design template
HW SW interface specification template
HW SW interface verification checklist and template
SW integration test template
SW verification report template
SW unit implementation checklist and template
SW environment checklist and template
Prerequisites
We expect the candidates performing the assignment to have a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, with experience in software development and software engineering, and deep knowledge in functional safety standard ISO26262, especially part4, part5 & part 6. Proven experience within this field is a must.
