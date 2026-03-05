System Safety Engineer
Blue Eye AB as an Automotive Product Development & Engineering consulting company. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions against our client requirements for complete Vehicle R&D.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye work frameagreement, We encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs. We have open position for "System Safety Engineer" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden
Tasks
The activities cover the complete development cycle, for example, functional safety impact analysis, hazard analysis and risk assessment, functional and technical safety concepts, validation and verification, safety case, system safety joint reviews with suppliers and verification reviews. Note that the position may require travelling (several times per year) to China.
• Lead and perform functional safety activities across vehicle and platform projects in accordance with ISO 26262, including HARA, FSC, TSC and safety analyses (FTA, FMEA).
• Develop, maintain and defend the Safety Case, ensuring end-to-end traceability from safety goals to implementation and verification.
• Perform verification, confirmation and technical reviews of safety work products and safety-relevant concepts.
• Drive ASIL decomposition strategies and support safety release and milestone gates.
• Lead and support System Safety Joint Reviews with suppliers, challenging safety argumentation
where required.
• Contribute to functional safety planning, governance and continuous improvement of processes,
guidelines and templates.
Qualifications
• 5+ years of hands-on functional safety experience within automotive, including vehicle and
platform-level development.
• Proven ability to independently lead and drive ISO 26262 activities end-to-end (HARA, FSC,
TSC, ASIL allocation/decomposition, Safety Case and safety release).
• Strong experience building, structuring and defending Safety Case towards internal
stakeholders, suppliers and review boards.
• Demonstrated capability to technically challenge suppliers and secure robust safety
argumentation in safety-critical development.
• Solid understanding of modern E/E architectures and software-intensive systems (e.g. central
compute, domain or zonal architectures).
• Experience leading safety analyses (FTA, FMEA) and defining safety mechanisms in HW and
SW.
Meritorious
• Experience acting as safety lead or safety responsible in vehicle/platform programs.
• Knowledge of ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and interaction between Functional Safety and
Cybersecurity.
• Experience from ADAS/AD, electrified platforms or cross-regional (EU-China) development
environments.
Terms
We will review your application and see how your profile matches our requirements for this role. If you proceed to the next step in this process you will be contacted in the near future. We will of course also let you know, as soon as possible, if your profile isn't exactly what we are looking for at the moment.
