System Engineer within OpenShift
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position We are looking for a senior System Engineer to be part of our IT Operations and Infrastructure team who is responsible for the operations of our OpenShift platform. You and your team will be involved in understanding our strategies and customer needs and continue to develop and operate our architected solution to run container-based applications. You will need to consider various requirements including security, tenancy/isolation, operability, recoverability, monitoring & alerting solutions and more. In this role, you will work closely with our different development teams. We offer:
Join a passionate group of experts working with modern technologies and industry best practices, where collaboration leads to real impact
A dynamic environment full of new challenges and a broad technology stack to keep your skills sharp and your work exciting
Technical freedom to influence the tools and technologies you work with, empowering you to craft the best solutions
About you We believe that you are passionate about solving technical challenges and have effective communication skills when cooperating cross teams. You thrive in a changing environment and independently drive your own and your team's work forward.
At Cambio, we value initiative and personal growth. Our culture is built on Trust, Care, and Together-values we believe are important to both our work and our people. It's important to us that you recognize and identify with these values.
Requirements
Experience in scripting,automation,and development work
Experience working with deployment & operations with mainstream Kubernetes (K8S) platform(s), preferably Red Hat OpenShift
Experience working with GitOps continuous delivery
Experience with Helm or Kustomize similar deployment methods
Experience of Linux, preferably Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or CentOS
Worked according to DevOps/DevSecOps principles
Can communicate fluently in both spoken and written English
It's a bonus if you have
Experience from Azure, AWS or other public or internal cloud
Experience of log aggregation tools like OpenSearch, Elasticsearch, or Graylog
Experiencewithmonitoringand logging platforms and tools
Experience withIT-security (firewalls, certificates, encryption)
Good communication skills in both written and spoken Swedish
Additional information:
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here.
