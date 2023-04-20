System Engineer to Knowit Connectivity
We are now looking to expand our skilled team with more colleagues working with embedded systems. You will work in the telecom industry- and close to 4G/5G, you will have innovative and open colleagues that thrive to get the everyday knowledge exchange together with you. Are you ready to take on a new opportunity to grow and develop with us? Keep reading and apply now!
What you will do:
• Drive architecture principal questions
• product maintenance and development
• create and deliver build artifacts for different embedded setups
It is advantageous if you have:
• Experience of working as a scrum master
• If you can speak and/or write Swedish
Tool and languages
• Markdown, plantuml, mermaid
• Bazel, git, CI/CD, Make
• C, C++, Scripting
• Configurations in markup language
Here at Knowit Connectivity Kista we want to make sure that everyone feels welcome and happy going to their workplace. The consulting role with us is based on teams and you will most likely be part of an existing team in an ongoing project. The duration of the project may vary, but some are far-reaching and further developing over time. In order to thrive with us, it is important that you enjoy working with and close to people. We have a hybrid way of working but most of our teams work in-house from our office in Kista where they meet at least 2 days a week. For us, it is most important that the teams have a good work environment, and we give great independence to them planning their work themselves based on all different needs.
The exchange of knowledge and wanting to develop together with others is in focus every day. We have an open working environment, and we believe that daring to ask questions is the key to individual development.
What you can expect:
• Continuous competence development.
• Social activities.
• Flexible working hours.
• Collective agreement.
• Generous wellness allowance.
• Leaders who care!
At Knowit Connectivity we think it is important to work with the latest technologies in developing environments. Our vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Come and join us on the journey to a more innovated and digital future.
Contact and application
Apply easily by sending your LinkedIn profile in the application form. Selections and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
If you have any questions about the position or Knowit, please feel free to contact responsible recruiter: Märta-Maria Jangenfalk, marta-maria.jangenfalk@knowit.se
or hiring manager Per Dahlberg, per.dahlberg@knowit.se
.
