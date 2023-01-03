System Engineer for Electromobility Systems
We are now looking for experienced System Engineer for Electromobility Systems.
E-mobility is the future for all who transport goods and people, and we are looking for someone who want to make an impact by developing the next generation BEV-platform together with our client. You will be working on system level in one of the core E-mobility areas -- such as Energy Storage, Charging and E-drive. To succeed in this job you will have to coordinate and define requirements internally as well as towards supplier, drive design work and make sure the pieces properly work together.
You will work closely with function developers, system designers and HW-engineers, to name a few.
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. In multidisciplinary teams you make your contribution to the most innovative products in the high-tech, automotive, telecom, defense, aerospace and healthcare industries.
All our projects, whether in-house or at our leading customers, are part of our ambition of making life more advanced, more sustainable and easier. Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment branded by ambition and care. You will be working with cutting edge technology, developing yourself surrounded by dedicated colleagues with high expertise.* Minimum Bachelor degree within Engineering (Electrical, computer, SW, HW)
* System Engineering experience working preferably with HV systems (Energy Storage, Charging, E-drive etc). Other automotive systems could also work
* Req Management, breakdown and coordination
* Supplier management/coordination and review
* Either SW experience, either leading SW teams or SW function development (C++, Matlab/Simulink, Python),
* Or HW Experience, developing circuitry, Harnessing or other relevant components/ systems within the BEV.
* Experience from Power Electronics Systems, Controls systems or Electrical systems.
* Hands-on experience with Functional Safety Concepts (ISO 26262)
* Experience from Automotive or relevant Power Electronics industries
* English (Must), Swedish (meriting)
Personal qualities
- Self-motivated with a strong delivery orientation
- High cooperation ability and communication skills.
- Structured and used to summarize and present status reports
- Ability to guide others and build efficient teams
- Ability to prioritize the teams tasks
- Flexible
- Experiences in agile way of working is beneficial
- Personal energy
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
