System Engineer - Automation
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-12-27
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
Cambio has built an organization to deliver our products as a service. We are now looking for a Senior System Engineer who wants to join our IT Infrastructure and Operations team and be part of deploying and improving the infrastructure for what is Sweden's largest electronic health record (EHR).
As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and building the technical infrastructure and IT systems that support our products and services. You will also be responsible for implementing DevOps best practices and collaborating with development teams to improve the software delivery process.
You will be working with designing and improving the services that we provide to the organization. You will also be working on automating, maintaining, and supporting our systems, such as Gitlab, Ansible Automation Platform, Artifactory to name a few. In that work you will work closely with our development organizations and our delivery organization. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to work with modern tooling and enjoy the freedom to choose your technology stack, allowing you to drive innovation and efficiency in your projects.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have great technical skills and have a keen interest in Infrastructure as code and software development. You enjoy putting together technical solutions with your team as well as developing and coaching the team further in your area of expertise.
You take pride in working together with others to solve problems and improve existing solutions. You are detail-oriented, organized, and able to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. To work proactive and take the initiative to identify areas of improvement comes natural for you, and along with your excellent communication and interpersonal skills that enables you to effectively collaborate with other teams and stakeholders, you have what it takes to make it happen. You also have a strongwillingness to learn and stay up to date with the latest technologies and tools in the DevOps space.
Requirements
Experience of working with infrastructure development or related areas
Experience of working with both Linux and Windows based systems
Expertise in developing tools using scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, and Python
Experienced and interested in utilizing infrastructure automation, such as Ansible, for various tasks
Background within software development
Can communicate fluently in spoken and written English
It's a bonus if you have
Experience with Terraform or similar IAC frameworks
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience of tools such as: Artifactory, Gitlab or similar
Experience in CI/CD development
Experience with OpenSearch or similar log frameworks
Experience with Java development
Can communicate fluently in spoken and written Swedish
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio, we promote a healthy work-life balance through a hybrid model where you and your team decide office days, with the option to work remotely. We encourage initiatives that foster personal and company growth, ensuring you can develop both as an individual and employee. Our culture is built on "Trust," "Care," and "Together," which shape everything we do.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: The job requires being on-call at certain times.
We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9081379