System Developer
2025-07-11
Autonomous Vision is a leading technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for the automotive industry. We collaborate closely with top automotive manufacturers and suppliers to deliver cutting-edge embedded systems, control algorithms, and AI-driven safety applications. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainable development, Autonomous Vision is driving the future of automotive technology. Join us and be part of a team committed to excellence and making roads safer worldwide.
Position Overview:
System Developer - Automotive Systems (Gothenburg)
About the Role
We are seeking a skilled and driven System Developer to join our innovative Automotive team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing robust system solutions aligned with technical and functional requirements across various domains within the vehicle architecture.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and participate in the development of system solutions that meet agreed cross-functional targets.
Ensure technical solutions align with specified system and customer requirements.
Analyze, structure, and decompose system-level requirements into executable elements within Car Weaver (System Weaver).
Collaborate closely with cross-disciplinary teams and stakeholders throughout the system development lifecycle.
Your Profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics, Software Engineering, Mechatronics, or related fields.
Minimum 2 years of experience in system engineering or strong background in electrical system knowledge through software testing.
Experience in system development and system integration is a valuable asset.
Strong analytical skills with a solution-oriented mindset.
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English (spoken and written).
Valid driver's license (category B) or strong intent to obtain one in the near future.
Preferred Qualifications (Meritorious Skills)
We highly value additional experience or familiarity with the following:
Simulation and Model-Based Design (MATLAB/Simulink)
System Weaver and Elektra
Vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet)
Knowledge of automotive standards, such as:
ISO 26262 - Functional Safety
ISO 21434 - Automotive Cybersecurity
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
Private Health Insurance
Parental Leave
Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
Sick Leave
Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
Pension Scheme
Employee Referral Scheme
25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Autonomous Vision: Shaping the Future of Safer Mobility.
We sincerely thank all applicants for their interest in joining Autonomous Vision. Every application will be carefully reviewed based on the role's criteria. Please note that only candidates selected for further consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 business days of your application, it means you have not been selected at this time. However, we will keep your profile on file for any suitable future opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
info@Autonomusvision.com
E-post: sonia.shcln@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autonomous Vision AB
(org.nr 559450-7872), http://www.autonomousvision.se/
417 68 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
