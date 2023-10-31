System Developer - Scania Automation Gateway for Autonomous Vehicles
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-10-31
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Within the Sustainable Transport Solutions effort, the Autonomous Systems department (EA) leads the work on developing our systems for autonomous driving. One of the teams within this development flow is responsible for the Scania Automation Gateway, the ECU that act as an bridge between the base vehicle and the Autonomous Robot. We have many challenges ahead, are you ready to be part of the solution?
Assignment
You will work as a system developer in an agile team with focus on development of functionality for the Scania Automation Gateway. The work includes everything from design, implementation and test of the functionality. We share responsibilities within the team, giving everyone the opportunity to further develop their skills. In addition to the main programming language for the real-time critical parts being C. System tests are mostly written in a Python-based test framework and unit tests are written in C++. The team use scrum and work in a development flow according to scaled agile framework.
We are in the forefront of bringing a completely new product to the market, which is both demanding and exciting. This means that our focus is on working truly agile depending on the needs of our product development.
Your profile
You probably have a couple of years of experience with C in scaled agile development. You are comfortable with taking lead in architectural discussions as well as in optimizing modules and module structures while creating clean code. You prefer to work in a team, sharing responsibility, offering and accepting help when needed. We believe in strong teams and put pride in succeeding together! You also enjoy the challenge to breakdown and analyse stakeholder requests to bring customer value into our product. You probably have a master's degree in computer science, engineering or equivalent. Experience from working with a complex product is meritorious. Communication is important which is why good knowledge of English is required.
As a person you are open minded and good at listening but at the same time willing to express your opinion. You are communicative and have a focus on quality. If needed you do not hesitate to coordinate and drive the work with other teams in the development flow.
We offer
We offer an innovative work place with great colleagues, a team where your contribution is valued and where you can thrive as a person. You will have the possibility to have a flexible work place filling your days with a perfect mix of meeting up colleagues at our modern office, heading to the local test track to get instant feedback on your work when used in the product and working comfortably from home.
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches and much more. In Stockholm we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express
Contact information
Johan Kingstedt +46 8 553 89672
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period, and additional information and questions can be addressed at that stage.
Your application should include a CV. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8229552