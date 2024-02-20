System Designer and Tester - Internal Perception
2024-02-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
We are a group of 20 engineers working to deliver Interior Sensing.
In the 2 teams you will find a broad range from recently graduated to senior engineers.
We have 6 different nationalities and use English in our daily work.
You will find a wide range of roles in our cross functional teams; System Designers, Software Developers, Testers, and Project Leaders.
We continuously listen to how to improve our way of working and having fun at the same time.
Therefore, we start our Tuesdays with a joint breakfast in office together with our sister group Roof Zone Module. Once a week we listen to a presentation from one of the people in our group to get to know more about that individual. Thursdays we have Fika together.
What you will do
You will create System Design of software and signaling in an Automotive domain. You will have a high focus on creating deliveries connected to Functional Safety ISO26262.
Setting the System Design will be a tight collaboration with Software Developers and Testers, where you together will iterate until the desired functionality is achieved.
You will also test, verifying yours and others System Design and SW Implementation.
What you will bring
We are looking for you who have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have previous experience of Simulink, Automotive Software System Design and Functional Safety (ISO 26262).
Meritorious Experience:
* SystemWeaver
* Elektra
* In vehicle communication networks (eg. LIN, CAN)
* SOTIF (ISO 21448)
* Different sensors technologies and applications of Sensor Fusion.
* AI Machine Learning
Like to know more?
For information about the position please contact Hiring Manager, Erik Liedholm
Engineering Manager Internal Perception at erik.liedholm@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application before the 7th of February.
