System Design Engineer within Signal Communication Team
2023-05-10
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board base SW platform which means that the Signal Communication team is working in the core of all communication in the truck.
About the position
You will be part of a team of highly skilled engineers with responsibility to develop the Autosar system models and communication databases for shared networks. The team is also in the middle of creating a completely new and automated toolchain for DBC generation.
You will have a special responsibility in the team to work with the development of signal communication for our products and being in the center of that community, interacting with our experts and engineers across different organizations within the Volvo Group. You will be involved both with products close to production as well as new development.
This position offers an opportunity to work in a global and multicultural work environment.
Who are you?
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
M.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent
Automotive and Autosar knowledge
Experience in communication protocols for CAN, LIN and Ethernet
Experience of working with network communication tools (we use SystemWeaver)
A person passionate about collaboration and communication to create a large network across the organization
Programmer in Python and used to CM systems like GIT (beneficial)
Experience working in agile teams
Self-driven and comfortable working both independently an in the team
What you will get?
Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world
You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Malin Hållstedt, Group Manager Base SW Gamma. Email: malin.andresen.hallstedt@volvo.com
