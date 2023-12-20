System Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-12-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you continuously learn from others and grow in your role. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug yourself into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. Enabling integration of renewable power generation and enhancing power grid reliability. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking power quality solutions to customers all over the world!
We are expanding our team in Västerås, Sweden, and are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enable grids for the future! We have a friendly, diverse, and multidisciplinary environment. This is a team that you can flourish in and where you are given responsibility as well as an excellent platform to build your future career upon either as a specialist in system design area or proceed in other areas within Grid & Power Solutions.
We welcome applications from both experienced and junior professionals who are eager to take their career to the next level. Apply today!
Your responsibilities
As a System Design Engineer, your mission will be to define the overall technical solutions and cover several technical areas, which provide great opportunities for varied and developing work.
Your tasks will include main circuit design of Power Quality Solutions comprising e.g. our SVC Light Enhanced active power capabilities through supercapacitors, and related design studies. You will also have the possibility to perform power system studies to verify the plants' performances in our customers' networks.
You will be in close contact with the other engineering disciplines, sub-suppliers, project managers, customers, and other Hitachi Energy units globally.
You will also have close connection to research and development activities for our complete product portfolio.
You will have the opportunity to be responsible for the entire System Design's scope in delivery projects and to coordinate all related tasks to ensure we deliver on time and within budget.
Your background
You have an interest in Electrical Power Systems.
You hold an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or Energy Systems Engineering with a focus on electrical power engineering, control systems or similar, preferably having relevant experience.
It is meritorious if you have previous experience working with supercapacitors or batteries for power systems.
You have ability to work independently as well as in a team.
You are used to and are comfortable taking responsibility for your deliverables, internally as well as externally towards customers and sub-suppliers.
You have good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development in both short and long term.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Last day to send in your application is 02.02.2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Patrik Sandquist, +46 107-38 09 38 patrik.sandquist@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, Hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8344609