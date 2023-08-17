System design engineer
2023-08-17
You will work in an agile team together with Test Engineers, Mechanical Design Engineers, Project Leaders, System Designers as well as other Software Responsibles, who are working to deliver Overhead Console and Reading lamps.
You and your skills
We are looking for you who have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have previous experience of leading projects.
Meritorious Experience:
• SystemWeaver
• Elektra
• Software Architecture Design
• Functional Safety (ISO 26262)
• SOTIF (ISO 21448)
On a personal level we are looking for a creative and curious person. You trust in people and the power of collaboration; hence teamwork is at your highest priority while solving tasks and striving towards a common goal. You should be able to build good
