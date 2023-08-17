PMT hardware project manager with a strong developer profile
2023-08-17
At New Business, we develop new innovative products and system solutions that broaden Axis' total offering. Our focus is future professional comprehensive solutions within Audio and smart access control systems.
Now we need to strengthen our R&D team at New Business with another dedicated PMT (Product Maintenance Team) project manager with a strong developer profile. This position is located at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
You will become an important cog in our growing support team within New Business R&D. The PMT group currently consists of a project manager and an electronics engineer. The PMT Team maintains the products and leads minor updates of Axis' access control, intercoms, and smart audio products in close collaboration with many other disciplines and external partners. Besides PMT in the support team we also lead and work with technology studies in the Audio domain and lead CPU platform projects.
Your role as PMT hardware project manager at New Business
Despite Axis' high-quality goals and thorough development tests, errors do occur in our products. It can e.g. due to production-related issues, varying component quality, design errors, or a use case overlooked during product development. For this work, we are now looking for a dedicated project manager with an HW-developer profile who can independently solve minor problems! Lead larger investigations and PMT projects with internal and external resources.
Our products hold many certifications and regulatory approvals that require recurring maintenance throughout the product's life cycle. This will also be an important part of your daily work as well as the important proactive part of refining our processes, sharing lessons learned with our development teams. Finding weaknesses or problems through systematic analysis even before they occur.
Who are we looking for?
You are a structured, experienced product development engineer, preferably with design lead or project management experience. You can deliver in a complex environment where each assignment involves new challenges and new contacts. The projects range from data collection, root cause analysis of failure, re-design, verification and certification to production implementation and delivery planning, sometimes under great time pressure. Most changes are made directly to products in running volume production and in existing designs, which places high demands on creativity, experience, and accuracy.
You have the ability to run several activities in parallel, by yourself or with smaller project groups in close collaboration with a variety of functions globally where you become the spider in the web.
We wish you have:
• A relevant engineering education at least university level.
• Several years of experience in product development projects,
both as a developer and design lead or project manager.
• A strong ability to create structure and independently drive and make decisions in complex situations.
• Easy to lead, collaborate and communicate with different professions within R&D, product management, production and with international suppliers.
• Broad experience from production.
What can Axis offer you?
In exchange for your knowledge and commitment, Axis can offer you employment with good development opportunities in a world-leading global organization. With us, you will gain unique knowledge of Axis products and future technologies and will deepen your skills in a dynamic, social and creative group. At Axis you can build your network for the future.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Ready to grow with us?
Does this sound like your next adventure? Don't hesitate and apply today! We go through applications continuously.
If you have any questions, please contact recruiting manager Bengt-Åke Levinsson, R&D Manager NB Development Services - +46 708 52 59 17. Ersättning
