System Architect Scalable Systems
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2026-02-16
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Luleå
, Piteå
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
AI is developing fast - far beyond the speed of traditional technological evolution. Do you, just like us, want to help shape the future of distributed digital infrastructure and next-generation AI systems?
We are looking for a Systems Architect with deep expertise in distributed systems, digital infrastructure and edge computing. You are someone who thrives on innovation and is motivated by developing solutions that can make a genuine impact.
About us
At RISE, the unit Scalable Systems conducts applied research and development in the field of distributed digital infrastructure. From advanced datacentres to 5G edge nodes and high-performance networks, we work at the forefront of next-generation AI-driven systems.
Our team is interdisciplinary and hands-on, we are a mix of researchers and R&D engineers developing practical, scalable solutions together with industry partners, public agencies, and academia.
We operate several advanced testbeds for datacentre and 5G edge computing, which serve as national innovation platforms for developing and validating distributed AI and edge-based applications in realistic environments.
About the role
In this position, you will take technical leadership in shaping the system architecture behind distributed applications and solutions at RISE Data Center, and edge-to-cloud infrastructures.
You will:
Design system architectures for distributed and AI-enabled applications.
Lead technical implementation in research and innovation projects.
Develop and validate proof-of-concept solutions using our datacentre and 5G edge testbeds.
Guide and support engineers and developers in system design and implementation.
Ensure that solutions are scalable, robust and production-ready.
Contribute to the evolution of our testbed platforms and infrastructure.
You will work closely with researchers, engineers, and partners from industry, government agencies and European research networks.
The role is based in Luleå, and although hybrid work is possible, the work requires regular presence onsite due to its close connection to our datacentre and regional collaborations.
Because some projects may be security-sensitive, a security clearance may be required now or in the future
Who are you?
Required qualifications
Several years of experience in system architecture and system development
Proven ability to design distributed systems and work with container technologies (Docker, Kubernetes or similar)
Strong skills in Linux-based systems
Programming experience in Python, Go, C++ or similar
Experience designing and implementing scalable systems
Strong understanding of software architecture and deployment practices
Excellent communication skills in English
Meriting qualifications
Cloud and edge infrastructure
AI applications or GPU-based systems
Datacentre environments
CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices
Public-sector or defence-related organisations
Technical leadership
Good communiation skills in Swedish
Personal qualities
Structured and solution-oriented
A strong ability to lead technical work
Communicative and pedagogical
Ability to work closely with both researchers and engineers
A holistic perspective and be capable of designing robust solutions
Proactive and action-oriented
Are we a good match?
At RISE, you will have the opportunity to work hands-on with state-of-the-art datacentre and 5G edge testbeds - unique environments in which ideas can be developed, tested and demonstrated in realistic conditions.
You will work across the full technology stack, from infrastructure to applications, and contribute to solutions that will shape tomorrow's digital society. You will be part of a collaborative, growing team that values curiosity, creativity and diverse perspectives.
We offer flexible working arrangements, strong professional development opportunities, and the chance to make a real impact in the evolution of next-gen digital systems.
Welcome with your application!
If you are interested and want to know more you are welcome to contact us: Martin Simonsson, Director Scalable Systems, martin.simonsson@ri.se
. The application deadline is March 8th. Selection and interviews may take place continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7226517-1844868". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://career.ri.se
Luleå Science Park (visa karta
)
977 75 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
9745968