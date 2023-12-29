System Architect
2023-12-29
System Architect
Percyroc is looking for a system architect for the design and development of the software layer on different parts of our heating solutions. Our team wants to expand competence with an experienced software architect with a hands-on approach to coding. Exposure to AI-related techniques such as Reinforcement Learning, and frameworks as NumPy, matplotlib is preferred. Coding will mostly be done using Python, with an understanding that many of the hardware-related intricacies require other appropriate tools. It is important for the applicant to help the company in a broad perspective, and to take an active role in organizational, managerial and business-related tasks.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The core responsibility of the candidate is to design and implement software based solutions tailored for microwave heating systems. The successful candidate must have hands-on experience working with embedded software code that integrates and controls the working of microwave sources, hardware components such as signal generators, temperature sensors, etc. The candidate must also have knowledge in implementing AI / ML based technologies in combination with the control scheme for our different heating solutions. Excellent communication, planning and coding skills.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
At least 3 years professional experience as a software developer with a focus on embedded systems. A university (master) degree in machine learning, automatic control, computer science or equivalent. A relative senior, flexible profile, with a base in Sweden, Uppsala. Personal drive, have the ability to take your own initiatives. Innovation driven, provide innovative solutions to common problems. Ability to maintain good long-term relationships with our customers. Fluency in English both oral and written. Knowledge in basic Swedish.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
E-post: Mikael@percyroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Architecht". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Percyroc AB
(org.nr 559179-8854), https://percyroc.se/
Genetikvägen 17 (visa karta
)
756 59 UPPSALA Kontakt
CEO
Mikael Lindén Mikael@percyroc.com 070 399 2340 Jobbnummer
8360595