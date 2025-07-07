Concept Artist (fully remote)
Brimstone Games AB / Grafiska jobb / Kungälv Visa alla grafiska jobb i Kungälv
2025-07-07
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Lerum
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brimstone Games AB i Kungälv
We're looking for a concept artist to join our fully remote team.
You'll work together with our director/designer and the other artists to together figure out the overall worldbuilding for an upcoming, unannounced, stylized top-down 3D fantasy game, by concepting the characters, creatures, buildings, vehicles, props, and environments that populate this world. You'll also be giving feedback to the 3D artists that use your concepts.
We're a small team of about ~17 developers, of which a third of the team is located in Sweden, with the rest spread across 9 different countries across Europe and SEA. While the job is fully remote, we can assist with relocation to Sweden.
IMPORTANT: We will only consider applicants who include a link to their portfolio/website, or attach portfolio images in their application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Include your porfolio when applying (ideally as a link)!
E-post: cal@brimstone.games Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Concept Artist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brimstone Games AB
(org.nr 559052-0838), https://brimstone.games/ Jobbnummer
9419526