System Administrator
Phadia AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2023-11-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher Scientific, IDD develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics. Together there are 90 000 employees working for Thermo Fisher Scientific globally.
How will you make an impact?
System and Automation services is the link between technology and business at IDD. We are proactive, constantly learning and improving in our high-tech, multinational environment. We use our outstanding problem-solving skills and new technologies to serve and collaborate with internal teams and external counterparts.
What will you do?
You will have the overall functional responsibility for critical systems within operations. You will also initiate development work to improve system functionality and ensure business continuity.
You will empower life cycle management of computerized systems.
Your responsibility also includes leading the team of key users, system owners and stakeholders.
How will you get there?
Bachelor's Degree in Science, IT or Engineering
Two or more years of experience in system administration, engineering (System Administrator, System Engineer, Support Engineer, etc.)
Experience of Life Cycle Management of computerized systems
Good knowledge of laboratory production, QC, LIMS
Working experience with Power BI
Able to understand business and technical requirements and develop a high-level design or plan, and then estimate the amount of effort and cost required to deliver.
Proficiency in English and Swedish
Phenomenal teammate who has the ability to work with counterparts and customers across the world.
Able to work independently with minimal direction.
Diligent and pays great attention to details.
Well organized and determined person.
What we offer
At IDD we hire the best, develop ourselves and each other, and recognize the power of being one team. We understand that you will want to grow both professionally and personally throughout your career, and therefore at IDD you will benefit from our learning and development program, ensuring you reach your potential.
As well as being rewarded a competitive salary, we have an extensive benefits package based around the health and well-being of our employees. We have a flexible working culture, where IDD truly value a work-life balance. We've grown sustainably year on year but continue to offer a collaborative environment, with teams of colleagues eager to share expertise and have fun together. We are a global organization but with a local feel.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
, ref. R-01204203.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: 10th of December
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
If you have questions then please contact Petra Norrman, Recruiter Nordics, petra.norrman@thermofisher.com
.
At Thermo Fisher Scientific, each one of our 130,000 extraordinary minds has a unique story to tell. Join us and contribute to our singular mission-enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8280115