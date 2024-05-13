Senior Clinical Supply Program Lead/Director
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
Join us as a Senior Clinical Supply Program Lead/Director, a pivotal role within our Clinical Supply Chain within PT&D. You will be responsible for the end-to-end clinical supply chains of a global program of products. This role offers the opportunity to influence the long-term strategy of complex, high-profile clinical supply chains and represent R&D Supply Chain at PT&D and the Global Project Teams.
Main Responsibilities:
* Accountable for the development, long term strategy and performance of clinical supply chains, owning the end-to-end supply of products in the development portfolio.
* Influential in the design phase with relevant experts to drive optimized design with respect to quality, risk and cost for the business.
* Leads the Supply Chain Team (SCT) which is accountable for developing and maintaining the supply plan for the project. Work in conjunction with the Supply Chain Planner to guarantee: Balancing Short to Mid-term Supply and Demand, Inventory Management, input into D&OP Process, Planning Excellence Process Requirements, Master Data Management
* Overall endorsement of the supply plan is the Sr CSPL accountability.
* Monitors the performance of the supply chain and optimizes for higher volume phases of the project, balancing speed, quality and cost with respect to the agreed level of risk.
* Accountable for a significant budget for supply activities and materials for the project.
* Manages change in demand and supply, resolve issues, advancing when appropriate.
* Maintains appropriate information for supply activities in PLANIT on an ongoing basis and in line with RBU.
* Ensure ongoing supply through transition from development sources to commercial sources of manufacture.
* Understands and acts according to GxP and knows the impact it has on supply chain activities.
* Ensure timely delivery of information to meet internal and external regulatory and legal requirements.
* Take responsibility for handling issues and making complex trade-offs with both internal and external collaborators. This will require well developed conceptual and analytical thinking to make complex judgements and deliver innovative solutions.
* Take a lead in motivating/mentoring others within the function and continually develop competence.
* Business Process Owners for key processes; developing, improving and promoting lean and supply chain practices within and across interfacing functions.
* Be responsible for introducing innovation into the Supply chain ensuring a culture of continuous improvement is encouraged and managed.
* Act as a sponsor to support and manage the implementation of supply chain change and be the 1st point of contract for Senior Partners within the organizations regarding your portfolio of products.
Essential Skills/Experience:
* Minimum Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
* In-depth knowledge of supply chains and drug development process
* In-depth knowledge of Clinical Development processes relevant to investigational products
* Awareness of GXP Standards within a Clinical environment
* Demand management and forecasting experience.
* In-depth experience of project management, influencing and managing business partner relationships
* Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in multiple systems.
* Strong influencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills across geographical and cultural boundaries.
Desirable Skills/Experience:
* Working knowledge of the Clinical Trial Directive and global regulatory environment impacting the provision of investigational products
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Ready to make an impact? Apply no later than May 26th, 2024 and join us in our mission to pioneer the future of healthcare.
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
