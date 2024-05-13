Director Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems, Powertrain Eng. Sweden
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.*
Take the opportunity to join the exciting journey to create future, sustainable powertrains for our customers as well as a great place to grow for our employees. We're now looking for a Director for our Exhaust Aftertreatment organization for Powertrain Engineering Sweden.
This is us, your new colleagues at Powertrain Engineering (PE)
We stand in front of significant challenges, where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest. We have transformed over the past years by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to shorten development time and cost and drive innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
The PE Sweden organization has the full responsibility for Platform Center Heavy Duty Engines, Transmissions as well as Application Center Heavy Duty Europe. The organization takes the product ownership role and optimizes complete powertrain systems through usage of components tailored for each application.
We make the combustion engine a viable option for the future where electrification is challenging, through use of biofuels and fossil-free fuels like hydrogen. Our innovative technology reduces emissions to near-zero levels. Together with our colleagues around the world we take full system responsibility incl. hardware, software, and calibration.
This is how you could make an impact
The Exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) department is responsible for the global platform development of exhaust aftertreatment systems for Volvo Group's different product around the world.
We are about 80 passionate and highly skilled engineers on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of global transportation. EATS organization consists of 6 technology and competence centered groups. Design & Simulation, Catalysts & Filters, Hardware Components, Diagnostics, Control and Calibration.
As Director for EATS, you will have the responsibility for EATS components and systems over their life cycle as well as virtual development and data analytics.
You lead the organization to secure roadmaps of the systems, components, tools, and methods are in line with the future needs of our customers and society.
You drive cooperation between all global Powertrain Engineering sites to secure common architecture and shared technology (CAST) as well as leading the cross-functional network around EATS.
In this position you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
We work in a truly international environment with colleagues from all over the world and a tight collaboration with suppliers across the globe. We believe that diverse teams achieve greater results, through the power of inclusion.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
You are passionate about sustainable powertrains with a drive to explore new technologies and find synergies in developing the best complete product for our customers.
You are a people person with a positive mindset, a can-do attitude, ability to see opportunities and courage to challenge. You have a structured approach; can quickly find common ground and solutions and you make your recommendations and decisions based on qualitative facts. You are an inspiring leader who cultivates and drives innovation and engagement through collaboration, teamwork, and people development.
We also want you to have:
Minimum a master's degree in engineering
Proven ability to successfully lead a team as line or project manager
Well experienced in the automotive industry especially within the area of forefront technology development/research in the Powertrain domain.
Understanding of the integration process EATS hardware, software, calibration, and engine.
Understanding of EATS supplier chain and supplier interaction and selection.
Deep knowledge about verification & validation methodology e.g. virtual analysis, simulation, testing, RCA, FMEA, materials analysis, measurement technology etc.
Communicate with ease in both verbal and written English.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me! I look forward to receiving your application!
Lars-Inge Grahn, Vice President Powertrain Engineering Sweden, lars-inge.grahn@volvo.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Last application date is 31st of may.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9732-42505343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lars-Inge Grahn 031660000 Jobbnummer
8676324