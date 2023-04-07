Swift Software developer / Product-owner - Airport Management Software
2023-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynamicsource AB i Stockholm
A unique career
Looking for a unique career that combines cutting-edge software development with the exciting world of aviation? Look no further! Our company is at the forefront of the industry, developing top-of-the-line software systems and applications for the aviation industry.
As an employee of DynamicSource, you'll have the opportunity to work on projects that directly impact the safety and efficiency of the aviation industry. You'll collaborate with experts in the field to develop software that helps pilots, airlines, and aviation companies streamline their operations and maximize their efficiency.
But what sets this career apart from others in the software development industry? For starters, you'll have the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies and platforms specifically designed for the aviation industry. You'll develop a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that come with developing software for one of the most safety-conscious industries out there, and you'll be at the forefront of developing new solutions to address these challenges.
Additionally, you'll have the chance to work with a highly skilled and passionate team of professionals who share your commitment to excellence and innovation. You'll be surrounded by individuals who are passionate about aviation and software development, and who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
So if you're looking for a career that combines your love of technology with your passion for aviation, look no further. Join our team and be a part of a truly unique and exciting industry that is shaping the future of air travel.
More information about DynamicSource is available at: https://www.dynamicsource.se/
Your Job
Software system developer/product-owner with a focus on Airport Management Software
Front- and backend system development in various software languages
Designing, prototyping and implementing new features in an existing code base
Organise and prioritize your tasks to meet deadlines
Work with minimal supervision both remotely and in our Stockholm, Sweden office.
Full lifecycle application development
Software testing and quality assurance
Support, maintain and document software functionality
Flexibility to adapt and be responsive to customer driven change requirements
Integrate software with existing systems
Identify, evaluate and implement new technologies
Continuous performance tuning, optimization and improvement of the existing code base
You are a passionate and highly skilled software developer that will design, develop, test, support and install software solutions mainly for the aviation industry. You have experience in building secure, high-quality and innovative software in compliance with coding standards and technical design.
Skills
Must have
Swift
JavaScript
GIT
Experience with test-driven development and current coding standards
Excellent communication skills in English.
Experience with highly secure network communications.
Highly self-organised and disciplined / experience with remote work
Good to have
PHP
React
Rust
C++
Objective-C
Project management skills
Bonus points
Neural networks, machine learning and implement AI routines
Interest in aviation
More
The DynamicSource team is located in the greater Stockholm area. Initially you are required to work from our central Stockholm office and remotely.
