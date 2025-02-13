Swedish Support Agent
At Yabie we are changing the Payment industry game. Our vision is to help merchants thrive by creating a modern Point-of-Sale (POS) system that allows them to focus on running their business rather than on the technology around it. We are now looking to strengthen our team Support.
If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to grow your career and contribute to the success of a growing company, we encourage you to apply for this position. We offer competitive salary and benefits, as well as the opportunity to work with a dynamic and talented team. Come join us to build the next big thing in Fintech!
THE ROLE - WHAT WE NEED
Yabie is on an incredible journey and is developing rapidly in all aspects. On this journey we need to strengthen our support function. You will be a part of Yabie's Operations team and specifically the support team. We are looking for a Support Agent that loves serving customers and has a great doer mentality. At Yabie we love serving our customers and believe that customer interactions serve a larger purpose than simply fixing problems.
This is a role where you have to love serving customers, working in a fast moving environment that is constantly changing and improving and wanting to be a part of creating structure and processes.The support is via mainly phone, e-mail and chat. You will take care of the actual support tasks together with the team, make sure we meet our targets and work with continuous improvements. This is a role that will require much from you but it will also give a lot to you. Yabie is rapidly changing and this will require a lot from you. This will also come with great opportunities for development in the role but also in the organisation.
Responding to customer queries in a timely and accurate way via email, phone, or chat.
Identifying customer needs and helping customers use specific features
Analyzing and reporting product issues to the relevant teams
Sharing feature requests and effective workarounds with colleagues
Following up with customers to ensure their issues are resolved
Gathering customer feedback and sharing it with the relevant teams
Identify and create leads for various products and features
Be proactive and help to think about how we can optimize our processes and product
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS - WHO YOU ARE
Customer focused and always have the mindset to put the customer first
Tech-savvy and experience from hands on work in a support function
Experience from case handling and/or CRM-systems, preferable Salesforce
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. English and Swedish knowledge are required. Norwegian is a big plus
Ability to perform multiple tasks at the same time and work in a high pace environment
Ambitious with a willingness to make continuous improvements
Love creating a great customer experience
Experience from the Point-Of-Sales industry or payments/fintech in general is a big plus
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU
Join an inspiring and diverse environment, with skilled and creative colleagues, where you will directly impact both how we are disrupting the Point-of-Sales/Payments industry and how we continue to shape our young company. With your help, we will keep building our inclusive, friendly culture where we aim for growth by always keeping our merchants in focus while we challenge the industry. If you have the right attitude, Yabie offers the possibilities.
We are a fast growing team of 80 highly motivated people from all over the world. Our HQ is located in the heart of Stockholm at Regeringsgatan 67. Yabie is very well funded and among its shareholders you will find leading investors like Swedbank, Creades, NFT/Collector Ventures and Brightly Ventures. Ersättning
