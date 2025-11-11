SW Verification Engineer
Assignment description
Professional Galaxy is looking for a SW Verification Engineer.
As an Integration functional test engineer, you are responsible for the functional verification of the complete electrical systems within SW Verification team in front of SW release for our client's cars. Working closely together with the China team. Execute verification and develop test methods in the Integration area. You will be a part of the Integration test team in Sweden.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
4 years' experience of automotive & integration of embedded systems
Relevant experience of the Integration and functional test in vehicle.
Experience driver of automotive tests in vehicles.
Ability to drive, motivate and convince.
Cultural awareness, especially China - European culture
Good in English (spoken and written)
Swedish driver's license
Personal attributes
Interest in cars and experience in driving
Strong test analysis skills
Advantageously to know Mandarin (Chinese)
IT/SW requirements
ANanalyzer, Embedded Systems, CANoe, Functional Testing
Languages
