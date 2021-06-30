SW tech lead and senior developer - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
SW tech lead and senior developer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer?
Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to become truly data driven? Then this will be of interest for you. We make innovative human-centric car technology available that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable. We are continuously developing new connected services, new features for our autonomous vehicles and new monitoring/prediction services for aftermarket as well as R&D. We are now accelerating our development of capabilities for data collection, measurement and analytics. Faster feedback with the vehicle and customer in the loop is essential for our insights and product development.
Our mission is to ensure that customers' vehicles are diagnosed accurately, reliably as quickly as possible, and with the feedback mechanisms such as continuous integration to enable continuous improvement. We are a society of highly skilled engineers inspiring and creating solutions with data analytics, data communication, cloud application, Machine Learning and AI. Join us to become part of a new future within intelligent automotive!
What do we do?
Our team develops and maintains an end-to-end solution that uses the mobile network to collect information about cars. The data is published within the company and used by other teams to draw conclusions about the car, improving ownership experience. Our remote engineering solution is enabling our development engineers to become data driven. The solution is today used on many cars in several countries. The solution is covering both embedded and cloud development. The solution includes an external HW that we mount in our development cars. The HW is versatile and includes a telematic module, a powerful compute core and automotive/non-automotive interfaces. Our main embedded programming languages are C/C++ and Go with a bit of Python in the mix. Our technology roadmap is exciting, and you will be part of an amazing journey when we scale up with vehicles and features.
What will you do?
As a SW tech lead and senior developer you will be responsible for our next generation SW. You will be part of a team that is responsible for a solution targeting innovation and advance fault tracing functionality. The SW are today co-developed with partners, and you will be the main SW responsible and SW tech lead within the team at VCC. You will set the tactics for what modules to bring inhouse, you will systemize/develop/test new features given the roadmap and you will promote a collaborative work environment. You will be the one to modify the existing development methodologies to successful deliver and integrate quality assured inhouse software together with partners and colleagues.
What do you need to know?
You are passionate about software development and making the impossible possible.
You have excellent communication skills, are a servant leader that can transform stakeholders needs to great solutions.
You have experience from embedded system engineering, test driven development, deploy/maintenance.
You have experiences from working with programming languages like C/C++.
You are fluent in English (verbal and written). You have a M.Sc. in Software Engineering and at least 6 years' experience of software development.
Who you are:
You can occupy a thought-leadership position among peers. You have a proactive approach, are a problem solver and a flexible team player. It is meritorious if you have a driver license, have GDPR compliance knowledge, diagnostics and experience from communication buses, CAN/CAN-FD, Flexray and automotive Ethernet. Together with you we will have even more fun.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Kristina Bjelkstål kristina.bjelkstal@volvocars.com and for questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Catharina Skog at catharina.skog@volvocars.com Kindly register your application as soon as possible, we work with continuous selection. Please note, due to GDPR application through E-mail is not accepted.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5839666
