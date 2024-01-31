Sw Engineering Manager Digital Engineering To Ikea In Älmhult!
Digital Engineering, Software Engineering Manager
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
Join Us and Redefine the Future! It's a great opportunity for you who loves to lead, innovate, and inspire.
We are looking for Software Engineering Manager for Digital Engineering to Malmö or Älmhult!
Job Description
As a Software Engineering Manager, you'll have technical expertise and leadership skills to guide several teams towards shaping the future of our products or services. You'll foster growth in technology, skills, and people by leading and empowering teams of talented individuals chosen for their unique skills. You'll collaborate with suppliers and consultants to ensure efficient, timely, and cost-effective delivery of products or services.
* Develop and implement area strategic plans.
* Contribute to development and operations of digital products on daily basis.
* Accountable to lead the development of the right capabilities, principles, standards, and frameworks.
* Work together with Digital Product Leaders and Project Leaders to ensure the right competence is assigned and developed in the right context.
Qualifications
* Bachelor's degree within the areas of Business, Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, or related fields.
* Preferred 3-year experience in an equal/comparable position.
* Solid knowledge in Software development.
* Extensive knowledge of leading and developing people, with experience in leading other leaders.
* Stakeholder Management, balancing needs, resources, and expectations to ensure that projects and strategies are more successful.
* End2end digital product development and good knowledge of digital technology, digital infrastructure, IT services and digital steering frameworks.
* Experience in agile frameworks and practices, together with a DevOps mindset.
Your drive, and strong motivation, pushes you towards achieving results. In our dynamic landscape, you have the flexibility of adapting to shifting scenarios and change strategies as needed. To succeed in this role, you need to be autonomous, possess a holistic perspective, and can let go of the details. You should trust in your own abilities, be capable of making decisions, and delegate when necessary.
Company Description
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, is passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important on our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price. Read more about us here: https://www.inter.ikea.com/
Additional information
The position is a permanent role at IKEA of Sweden AB, based in Malmö or Älmhult. We understand the importance of balance between work and personal life and are therefore able to offer you flexibility. The SW Engineering Managers presence with the team is considered crucial for the development of a successful team and business.
How to apply
In this recruitment IKEA is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by phone to 070 - 255 71 43, or e-mail, at jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
.
To apply for the position, please use www.experis.se
you should click on the "Ansök" link provided, found in the job listing. Remember, since the selection and interview process is ongoing throughout the application period, it's advisable to submit your application promptly to increase your chances of being considered. If you have any more questions or need assistance with the application process, feel free to ask.
