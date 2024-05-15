SW Engineer
2024-05-15
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a Software/Firmware Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
• Contribute to the design, optimization and maintenance of our platform based on a high performing System on Module running a Linux Embedded Operative System and/or on RTOS.
• Design and implement a container system based on standard virtualization technology for embedded devices (virtual machines, etc.) and mechanism for dynamic app loading on embedded systems.
• Contribute to overall software architecture creation, design, and development; Own major functionality in the Electronic Platforms Tech Stack: definition, implementation, integration, and maintenance; Design, develop, test, and implement program source code, operating system components and software tools.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade oven software together with your team.
• Work directly with product owners to recommend and then implement new features, to define and analyse requirements, create work items, and assign work to a team of software engineers as needed.
• Create a world class development environment for appliance software with a good balance between user obsession, creativity, scalability, development speed and cost efficiency.
• Work with the team to write unit and integration tests and see features through deployment into production.
• Design new software features through agile development practices such as chartering, story-mapping, and regular stand-up meetings.
Who you are:
• You have experience in developing software layered architecture in embedded systems.
• You demonstrated understanding of working with sandbox environments (virtual machines, containers, ...).
• You have solid knowledge of the embedded Linux architecture, general distribution (e.g. Debian, etc.) and user-space application development;
• You have experience with user interface design. Familiarity with graphics libraries for embedded systems, such as, for example, LVGL, emWin, TouchGFX, QT, etc., is good to have.
• You have experience with software bill of material tool and Open-Source software management.
• You understand the importance of cybersecurity in connectivity for embedded.
• You have deep understanding Lean-Agile principles and have solid work experience from Scrum practices.
• Hai familiarità con gli strumenti di integrazione continua (Jenkins, ecc.) e il set di strumenti Atlassian: Jira e Confluence; Background in collaborazione con UX/UI designer.
• Dimostri esperienza con Rust/C/C++ nella programmazione software di basso livello per microcontrollori a 8/32 bit. Sono da preferire NXP, STM, ARM Cortex (bare metal e RTOS).
• La conoscenza di Java Script e Python è utile averla.
Dimostri:
Dove sarai:
Si tratta di una posizione a tempo pieno, con sede presso la nostra sede centrale di Stoccolma/Stadshagen (Svezia) o a Porcia, Forlì o Susegana (Italia).
Presso la nostra sede centrale di Stoccolma/Stadshagen (Svezia) siamo 60+ nazionalità sotto lo stesso tetto e ci piace l'aspetto e l'atmosfera dell'ufficio! Porcia e Susegana (Italia) distano circa 1 ora dalla città di Venezia. Mentre Forlì (Italia) dista 1 ora da Bologna.
Indipendentemente dalla località scelta, farai parte di un team internazionale dinamico in cui l'inglese è la lingua naturale.
Punti salienti dei vantaggi:
• Orario di lavoro flessibile/ambiente di lavoro ibrido
• Sconti sui nostri pluripremiati prodotti e servizi Electrolux
• Vantaggi per famiglie
• Piano di polizza assicurativa
• Ampie opportunità di apprendimento e percorso di carriera flessibile
Come parte di Electrolux, investiremo continuamente in te e nel tuo sviluppo. Non ci sono barriere a dove potrebbe portarti la tua carriera.
Scopri di più su:
