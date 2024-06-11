Project Manager to big bank in Stockholm!
We are looking for an individual with experience as project manager who is ready to take on this exciting position! In this role, you will be part of a project team that will implement a DORA program. Submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The bank is constantly working to improve integrity and compliance with regulations in financial institutions industry by identifying and preventing various forms of financial crime, including sanctions circumvention, money laundering and terrorist financing.
In this position, you will be part of a project team spread across the Nordic region that will implement a DORA program. You should be accustomed to working with large data sets and be able to present these to stakeholders. In the banking sector, DORA refers to a legislative proposal from the European Union. DORA aims to strengthen the operational resilience of financial institutions against cyber threats and other operational risks.
This is a consultant assignment through Academic Work until the end of the year, with the possibility of extension.
You are offered
• The opportunity to become part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• The chance to develop internally and increase your expertise in banking and finance
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Project Management Activities connected to Digital Operational Resiliency Strategy, CIF and other projects connected to the DORA programme
• Support with communication awareness campaign towards both subsidiaries and business
• Drive the monthly Steering Committee Material
• Support with risk assessment and issue management activities
• Ensure oversight of closing identified mitigating actions
• Aggregate risks between 3 programmes
• Ad-hoc reporting
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience within Project Management, minimum 1 year
• Experience with driving medium complex initiatives (larger initiatives is an advantage)
• High proficiency with developing PowerPoint material and decision material in general
• Standard proficiency with using Excel and financial planning
• Proficiency in English excellent knowledge of both spoken and written English
• Swedish citizenship or a valid work permit enabling immediate start in the position
It is meritorious if you have
• Risk and/or Project Management Certifications (e.g. SAFe, Prince2, ISACA, CISSP, CRISC)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical
• Structured
• Collaborative
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
