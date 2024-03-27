SW Developer Diagnostics
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Who are we?
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
We belong to the Computational System Infrastructure Organization, part of Vehicle Technology within Global Trucks Technology. We are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining the Diagnostic Platform & Vehicle Health Data that enables functionality to realize the best possible uptime for our customers.
Who are you?
Are you someone that would like to be in the forefront of our technology journey to become world leaders in sustainable transport solutions? Do you want be part of defining and developing applications that gives our customers great value in transport solutions? Are you interested in Diagnostics, Data, Maintainability, AI, Machine Learning and Onboard Algorithms? Then we are looking for you!
You will have the opportunity to collaborate cross functionally to design, develop, and maintain software that enables both in-vehicle functionalities and off-board services for our customers. You should have an eye for details to support project deliveries, but also the vision and the energy to contribute to the design and strategy of new technical solutions and technology enablers. We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a team player with strong collaboration & networking skills and have an analytical and open mindset. You also have the willingness to learn and take more responsibility. You are someone that can work "hands -on" in applying the knowledge and experimenting.
Required Experience
• Embedded software development knowledge- C#, .NET, AOT Compilation, REST API, Linux & Docker
• Experience of in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, J1939, UDS protocol, etc.)
• Automotive experience
• Excellent communication skills
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in electronics, software, computer engineering (or similar)
Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
Curious, and have some questions? You are welcome to contact Kim Nordström, Group manager Vehicle Health Data - kim.nordstrom@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7860-42364843". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree 031-66 60 00 Jobbnummer
8571446