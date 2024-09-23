Sustainable Business Manager
2024-09-23
Company Description
We are a Category Area, with 237 co-workers, managing 300 suppliers globally. The Category Area covers a broad range of materials, such as Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Plastic and Glass, and as well as a diverse range of production processes and technologies. We are passionate about people. We believe our people are our success story. Our journey has just begun, and we know that so much still remains to be done. We are taking steps to make sustainability an integrated part of the business, making a movement from "do business development" to "Development of the business considering social, environmental and economic aspects to secure long term business continuity and profitability".
Are you ready to join the journey?
Job Description
You will join us on a disruptive ride where we will integrate sustainability fully in every aspect of business. You will be taking lead in the CA for sustainable business development and truly influence and lead others through the change. A lot of the processes and frameworks will be developed by the matrix, and your role is crucial to bring input and enable the movement: Then, how will they be implemented in your reality? How do we lead a common approach across our Category areas? In the Matrix we set the WHAT and we enable the HOW through engaging our teams and partners!
There will, of course, be a time when the journey of change has transformed into just the normal way of doing sustainable business. Does this journey ever stop, you may ask yourself? No, it does not. It is a forever process of continuous improvements.
We believe that you will:
Develop and Implement common concepts, processes and competence development initiatives for total Category Area within the area of Supplier development, Business Development with Sustainability as integral part (IWAY, IWAY development, Climate, social agenda and emerging topics such as biodiversity, water and pollution)
Identify and set common priorities and goals in Category Areas to lead and support supplier development integration of sustainability into business processes and decisions
Responsible for development and implementation of the Supplier Development Process in your Category Area.
Lead the implementation of Supplier Evaluation Framework and support the business teams to assess supplier capabilities
Lead the Matrix for Sustainable Business Development within your Category Area: Business Development Managers & Business Developers; plus Sustainability Leaders & Supplier Development Leader reporting directly to you.
Collaborate across the matrix and purchasing organisation and take lead on specific topics to create future better aligned ways of working.
Qualifications
We believe that you have passion and strong knowledge in either global supply chain organisations/models OR social & environmental topics connected to supply chain. In the scope of the role these go hand in hand, but we believe that you have the motivation to fill the gaps you may have along the way. The experience in both areas is an added value. You believe in the concept that sustainability and business aren't separate processes and have a wish to fully integrate our ways of working to build sustainable supplier development opportunities. You lead with IKEA Culture & values and are driven by our vision and seeing the IKEA contribution in a broader context in society.
We also believe that you:
Lead sustainable business through others by excellent communication skills, influencing and engaging.
Hold a deep understanding of the IKEA Business Model and the year cycles connecting to it.
Through a comprehensive approach, taking strategies to reality through strong leadership.
Lead, develop & inspire others.
Additional information
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English latest by 3 October 2024. We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People&Culture leader Katarina Plantin katarina.plantin@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have any questions about the role please contact Maria Blixt maria.blixt@inter.ikea.com
