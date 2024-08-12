Sustainability Platform Manager / Project Manager
Position Green AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Position Green AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Customer Success team.About Position GreenPosition Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Sustainability Platform Manager, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth. About the roleIn the role of Sustainability Platform Manager, you will have the main responsibility for helping our customers get the most value out of our platform and is responsible for the overall satisfaction of the customer and its growth and transformation journey. To be able to achieve this, you work closely with both the product and the customer. Reporting to our CS Team lead, you will be part of a team full of knowledge, ambition and fun. There will also be great development opportunities when you join the company at an early stage.As a Sustainability Platform Manager, you will mainly:
Build and maintain strong and long-lasting customer relationships by working proactively with our customers
Support in sustainability related matters according to the customers' needs.
Driving meetings throughout the transformation process.
Continuously working with additional sales together with the Account Manager by paying attention to the customers' needs and new selling opportunities.
Be prepared to work with all existing tasks in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company.
What are we looking for?
Experience in project management or customer success management, preferably from a SaaS environment
You have a degree (BSc minimum) within a relevant field such as business, economics, environmental studies or similar
Knowledge within calculations of greenhouse gas emissions and emission factors
Knowledge within sustainability reporting according to common standards such as GRI, GHG Protocol, CDP or TCFD
You're fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
To thrive in this role, we believe that you enjoy driving your own projects and see the importance of your delivery meeting the customers' needs. You have the ability to manage stakeholders in a fast moving context, and you are used to working in several work streams at the same time.
As a person, you have a positive attitude, are curious and have a sense of humor. You are a doer who thrives on delving into details as well as truly understanding and delivering according to the customer's needs. You look forward to working in a growing team that triggers each other to great deeds and is driven by contributing to a positive change.LocationWe believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region.What do we offer?
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organisations.
You'll get fair compensation and benefits, including:
Wellness allowance of 5 000 SEK/year
30 vacation days + 5 extra PG days
Flexible working hours and hybrid work option
What's next?If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability.
We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis and looking forward to your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
(org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/ Arbetsplats
Position Green Jobbnummer
8836030