Sustainability & ESG Data Specialist

Techspert Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-10-16


We are seeking a dedicated and multi-skilled professional to support our IT consulting activities in the telecom and automotive sectors with a strong focus on sustainability, ESG compliance, and data-driven environmental management. The role requires expertise in sustainability reporting, compliance monitoring, and environmental data analytics, combined with strong technical and stakeholder engagement skills.
The ideal candidate will play a key role in advising clients on ESG integration, developing sustainability strategies, and ensuring compliance with international frameworks, while leveraging IT tools and data analytics for accurate reporting and decision-making.

