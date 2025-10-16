Sustainability & ESG Data Specialist
2025-10-16
We are seeking a dedicated and multi-skilled professional to support our IT consulting activities in the telecom and automotive sectors with a strong focus on sustainability, ESG compliance, and data-driven environmental management. The role requires expertise in sustainability reporting, compliance monitoring, and environmental data analytics, combined with strong technical and stakeholder engagement skills.
The ideal candidate will play a key role in advising clients on ESG integration, developing sustainability strategies, and ensuring compliance with international frameworks, while leveraging IT tools and data analytics for accurate reporting and decision-making. Så ansöker du
