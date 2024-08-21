Sustainability Director
2024-08-21
At Polarium Sustainability is a key contributor to our success. We are now hiring a SustainabilityDirector to our HQ in Stockholm. As aSustainability Director you will have a transformative role as you take lead on developing and driving our sustainability strategy andgoals. Do you want to create a smart and sustainable future?Come and join our team and get the opportunity to drive Polarium's ambitions within Sustainability.
About the job
We are looking for a Sustainability Director to drive the implementation of our sustainability strategy. In this role youwill drive and develop our sustainability strategy andgoals. You will also drive change and continuous improvement within our sustainability work. You will work with both analytical and tactical tasks as well as strategic elements to further improve Polarium's sustainability performance. Your work will be a key contributor for Polarium to reach our high ambitions and to fulfill the expectations not least from our customers. The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
You have
At least 8 years of experience of implementing sustainability strategy.
A proven track record of settingsustainability targetsand driving implementation across functions and geographieswithin the manufacturing industry.
Demonstrated ability of building structure and processes related to climate impact analysis and reporting.
Develop, implement, and lead the company's sustainability strategy, ensuring alignment with overall business objectives and industry standards.
Practical experience from working with GHG accounting (GHG Protocol), disclosing progress to CDP, CSRD reporting and double materiality assessments. Experience from LCA/Carbon Footprint calculations is beneficial.
A hands-on approach to working and enjoy working cross-functionally to achieve common goal.
Proven project management skills, preferably with experience from working in an international organization, with multiple stakeholders and in cross-functional environments.
Good understanding of trends and disclosure regulationsrelated to sustainability and the ability to plan for future requirements.
Analytical mindset with the ability to tackle complex issues in a structured and logical way.
Excellent and clear communication skills in both written and oral English.
You will
Drive Polarium's climate strategy and targets in line with our overall sustainability framework.
Further develop our roadmap towards net zero.
Be responsible for managing, ensuring high quality, and developing Polarium's climate impact calculations.
Support the organization (other support functions as well as business lines and country organizations) in identifying actions, targets and KPIs that improve our climate performance.
Develop CDP and CSRD reporting.
Develop and implement climate risk analysis.
Continuously communicate on our climate action work, results, and actions.
Participate in strategic projects across functions and teams to leverage Polarium's sustainability ambitions.
Undertake climate performance analysis to identify and drive change in the organization.
Support cross-functional projects and collaborate on the implementation of the sustainability programs and activities across operations, teams, and markets, to leverage Polarium's sustainability ambitions.
About you
You have a passion for sustainability and a strong drive to create real impact. You will be joining a team of ambitious people who think big, take charge and work together as one team to achieve big things.
The Sustainability Director willensuring that we are delivering on our values and our mission - to enable endless energy. You are strongly goal oriented and have a passion for contributing to a company driving and enabling the transition to a sustainable energy system. In your role you will drive the Sustainability strategy formulation and implementation.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly international environment where we help each other to develop and create value, as we are one. Your work and mind-set will have a true impact on Polarium's future success and we encourage you to take charge. Every day, we think big for a smarter and more sustainable future - let's do it together.
We offer
Bonus system
Maximized wellness contribution
Five flexibility days
Pension and health insurance
Energize your career
We believe an inclusive work environment is what will boost our employees' success. An open mindset is what charges our innovation and creativity. We believe that there's always one more thing to learn, one new thing to invent, and one more product to develop to make energy systems around the world greener and more efficient. Come join our team and get the opportunity to engineer the future!
We've enabled endless energy since 2015. Our frontier tech in energy storage systems has reached all over the world and transformed the renewable energy industry. We are 375 employees located in over 4 continents and counting. Our valuable diversity, creativity and top-class engineering is the code we use to unlock the most complex sustainability problems in energy.
