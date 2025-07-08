Sustainability Communication Leader
Hej!
Do you want to go to work and help create a better life at home?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Communication leader for Sustainability, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
As the Communication leader you'll play an important part for the IKEA sustainability communication agenda. You will co-lead the sustainability communication assignment alongside your communication colleagues across IKEA. Your primary responsibility will be to set, develop and execute the Inter IKEA Group sustainability communication plan, ensuring alignment with stakeholders to maintain consistency across IKEA. You and your colleagues will oversee the creation and activation of communication content across relevant channels, aiming to inform and engage our target groups.
A big part of your role will be to connect both people and ideas from all corners of the IKEA world. You'll also help bring our sustainability communication network to life, making sure we share a clear and consistent story, together.
On a typical working day, you and your colleagues will be responsible for developing and executing the communication plan. This means you will oversee everything from creation to activation and follow-up of content to inform and engage co-workers and other stakeholders.
You will:
Support and coach senior leaders, be a close collaboration partner to IIG Sustainability manager.
Tackle big communication projects but also help us build new ways of working. As the world of sustainability changes, you'll help shape our communication for new topics like the CSRD, making sure our story is clear and honest everywhere, including on IKEA.com.
Get to work on impactful sustainability topics, like our overall sustainability strategy, major climate conferences, and the communication for Retail Concept.
Translate long-term strategic priorities into clear, inspiring business objectives, creating standout communication results that we can measure.
Build trust and strong working relationships across a diverse group of stakeholders.
Serve as a strategic communicator with a solid background in communication planning and execution.
Proactively solve problems and mitigate risks with a hands-on approach when needed.
Contribute to impacting business strategies, priorities, and processes, and their successful implementation through communication and change communication.
What we'd like you to bring to the table:
You are a communicator leader with a strong track record in fostering networks, sharing knowledge, and coaching others. Known for cultivating a trust-filled, creative environment where psychological safety is prioritized, and mistakes are embraced as opportunities for learning and growth.
With excellent communication and interpersonal skills, you build trust and engagement across both internal and external stakeholders. Your deep understanding of sustainability and the IKEA value chain, enables you to use communication as a powerful, strategic tool to lead the business and inspire people.
You thrive in environments that require a balance of strategic thinking and tactical and operational execution, and you balance big picture thinking with attention to complex details, consistently turning communication theory into impactful practice.
We also see that you have:
Deep knowledge of Sustainability and preferable experience from sustainability within IKEA.
Strong written, visual, and spoken communication skills, and the ability to communicate in an inspiring way with IKEA tone of voice
Comprehensive understanding of communication and change management principles.
Fluent in written and spoken English
Additional Information
Be yourself, a passionate Sustainability Communication Leader, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down to earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application in English by 22nd of July, 2025.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden, or Delft, Netherlands. This role sits in the Communications function and reports to Carina Olin, Communication Manager Enabling functions, Inter IKEA Group.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs. At IKEA we're all on the same project.
