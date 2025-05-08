Support Engineer
Sinch Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Kalmar Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Kalmar
2025-05-08
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Kalmar
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Thirsty for never-ending knowledge and being a part of a team supporting some of the biggest companies in the world? We are looking for a Support Engineer to come and join our team in Kalmar!
The essence of the role
Our leading communications platform enables businesses to reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video and we need a support engineer to help us make sure we are up and running.
The support team serves customers who use our products. We receive queries from all corners of the world and naturally we operate 24/7 to meet the needs of our customers. Think about the technical experts in some of the biggest tech companies in the world - that's the kind of customers you will support in this role.
Forget all about L1, L2 and L3 support - in our team we share all the incoming tickets regardless of the complexity! Our customers have high demands on our support and knowledge. You can be sure that you always will be challenged. You won't have to be explaining the easiest solution to a customer not understanding the basics of things - in this position you would deep dive into complex technical issues, and you will be sharing your solutions with engineers on the client's end.
As our Support Engineer you will:
Provide qualified support via email to operators and enterprises worldwide.
Integrate and maintain customers and suppliers to the Sinch technical platform.
Monitor traffic trends and the production environment
Documenting processes.
Deep level troubleshoot on both software and network layers.
Support colleagues and the sales team before, during and after customer integration.
Work directly with customers in different technical errands and giving advice during meetings.
Who are you?
This is a challenging role with a steep learning curve. In order to be successful in this position, you have to be curious and always want to learn new things! You need to have a "can-do"- attitude and see problems more as challenges.
Sinch is a tech company through and through and good ideas are listened to and often executed - we want you to feel part of the bigger picture!
In order to be successful in this role you have:
Prior experience with hands-on work with customers.
Understanding of the TCP/IP protocol suite.
Big plus!
To stand out from the crowd you could have:
A degree in Computer Science or other relevant to the role.
Basic knowledge of UNIX and Linux systems.
Background in telecoms and wireless communication.
Previous knowledge of the mobile communications standards such as GSM and 4G.
Understanding of the SS7 protocol suite and SIGTRAN.
Basic knowledge of SQL.
About the recruitment process:
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties making a decision in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-19
E-post: helene.lin@sinch.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Slöjdaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
393 66 KALMAR Jobbnummer
9328667