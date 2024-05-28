Supply Chain Specialist f
2024-05-28
We are looking for a Supply Chain Specialist for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description
We are searching for a Supply Chain Specialist. You will work in close collaboration with the company's business stakeholders and with different supplier management functions, and thier suppliers.
OEM Supplier Management is a part of the Finance and Supplier Management (FSM) organization and responsible for developing and driving the company global procurement strategy. As an integrated part of that, they are also responsible for defining and managing category strategies and their Supplier base.
You will focus on:
Define, implement, and manage the agendas for your Suppliers
Sourcing, contracting and management of our supplier base
Stakeholder management (e.g. PSE Business Streams, Services and Development & Technology)
Define and manage performance for your Suppliers
Early involvement on stakeholder projects
Required skills:
Driven, target oriented and flexible with passion for business and teamwork.
Commercial mindset, strong communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Good communication in English, both written and verbal.
We believe you have 2-3 years of Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management background, preferably within the area of OEM, Manufacturing or equivalent.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that. In this role there is possibility to work remotely 1-2 days per week.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND
8712863