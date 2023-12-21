Supply Chain Specialist
ValueOne AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Supply Chain Specialist for a consultant assignment at a pharmaceutical company in Stockholm. The assignment lasts for 6 months with possibilities for extension.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Supply Chain Specialist you will be responsible for the S&OP-process, ensuring that the company get the right products at the right time, in the right quantity and in the right condition with the right artwork. You will be the link between the Local Affiliate and the company's Corporate Logistics. You will perform demand management of your product portfolio and deliver strong forecast accuracy.
Main tasks:
Ensure the supply of your product codes towards the Nordics.
Reviewing monthly Supply Plans and ensure that the company meets the inventory targets across the Nordics
Batch Expiry monitoring and inventory management
Sales order management and demand management
Stock reconciliation and ensuring correct inventory in the ERP system
Issue Management from a Supply Chain perspective (product constraints and stock-out management)
Be the first point of contact to any supply related topics regarding your portfolio
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate for this position must have previous experience from a similar role and a university degree within either Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business & Administration, or equivalent. A background from the pharmaceutical industry or Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry is desirable. Furthermore, proficiency in MS Office is a must as well as familiarity with ERP systems, in particular SAP. We expect you to be fluent in English and Swedish in writing and orally. As a person you have excellent communication skills and can plan and organise your work.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at 0707481891 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8348580