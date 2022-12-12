Supply Chain Quality Responsible Person.
All over the world, Pfizer colleagues are working together to positively impact health for everyone, everywhere through our vaccines and medicines. As we continue to create breakthroughs that change patients' lives, we are consistently looking for talented, dedicated and purpose-driven new colleagues to join us. Right now, due to recent organizational changes, we are seeking highly qualified candidates to fill the position of Supply Chain Quality Responsible Person.
If you have been waiting for a role that would expand your Quality Management skills, and the opportunity to work with a dynamic and energetic team, this job is for you!
The Supply Chain Quality Manager / Responsible Person establishes and maintains an appropriate and sustainable Product Quality System and Quality Culture at the Swedish Pfizer Country Office so that compliance with Pfizer and Regulatory authority expectations and protection of Pfizer patients/customers from any product quality risk is ensured.
You will be part of a team of colleagues working together on quality strategy and quality systems, covering all GDP areas such as deviation handling, CAPAs, self-inspections/audits, Change Control, risk management, product distribution, third-party management, as well as product complaints/defects/recalls.
Your days will be a lot about networking. Acting as main point of contact for the investigation and resolution of all product quality issues discovered or originating in the Swedish Country Office, working with many stakeholders within Sweden, globally and other local regulatory authorities.
Through your expertise and extensive knowledge, you will be able to foster a culture that promotes innovation and thrives on doing better for patients and healthcare.
This is the role:
Maintain and support Sweden's product quality management system.
Implement all applicable Global procedures within the Pfizer Country Office (PCO).
Monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the Quality Management System (QMS), evaluate and highlight any significant trends and identify actions.
Notify management of significant concerns or repeated deviations that occur within the Quality Management System and all issues potentially affecting marketed product.
Ensure regular quality management reviews are conducted for continuous improvement.
Lead the preparation and coordination of Product Quality and Good Distribution practice audits and inspections of the PCO.
Contact local regulatory authorities in response to product quality issues.
Oversee the management of product quality complaints that originate in the Swedish market and ensure compliance with global procedure.
Oversee the local batch disposition process for release of products for distribution to the Swedish market.
Implement an effective quality management process for Pfizer's logistic service provider who distributes Pfizer products in the Swedish market.
Work collaboratively with the Swedish business and platform lines to support business goals and business critical processes.
Your profile
You hold a Pharmacy degree, at least 160 hp - four years of full-time studies
You have eligibility as a Responsible Person
Several years of experience in the field of product quality and distribution of medical products from pharmaceutical healthcare industries
Strong knowledge of the European GDP guidelines and related local regulations
Full written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English
You bring a strong understanding of quality systems and compliance, as well as strong negotiation skills
Experience with Board of Health communications and hosting external inspections
Ability to deliver positive and clear communications at any level of the organization as well as with external authorities
In this role we are searching for a curious and social person, being a good communicator and a known team player.
Your high strategic thinking helps you to understand business needs and translate them into clearly defined actions, and you have a proactive mindset. To thrive in this role, you would possess great attention to details, a well-structured way of working and proven problem-solving skills.
We are looking for an engaged colleague with a passion for working in a fast paced and changeable environment who can add value both from quality perspective and from a personal point of view.
About Pfizer
At Pfizer we are a patient centric company, guided by our four values: courage, joy, equity and excellence. Our breakthrough culture lends itself to our dedication to transforming millions of lives.
We aim to create a trusting, flexible workplace culture which encourages employees to achieve work life harmony, attracts talent and enables everyone to be their best working self. Let's start the conversation!
Further information
This position is located in Stockholm, Sweden on a regular contract.
Note: Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English is a requirement.
To learn more about Pfizer in Sweden, please visit us on www.pfizer.se
Recruiting Manager can be contacted on specific questions by email: agnesa.arpadzic@pfizer.com
Welcome to join us in making breakthroughs that change patients' lives.
We are looking forward to your application. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English, no later than January 2nd 2023.
