Supply chain professional
2023-04-12
Job description
We are looking for an order and supply chain professional with a passion for new tools and new ways of working. You will be part of a multinational team within a multinational conglomerate company, the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, supporting the digital industries division in the Swedish market. Your area of work covers primarily the processing of orders and customer queries. As we are in the process of launching a new customer self-service portal, you will also be involved in this project and take part in this important transformation journey.
Remote work is possible, but you are expected to work a minimum of 50% from the Solna based office in Stockholm.
As a consultant at Randstad, you are employed by us and work for one of our clients. You have the same benefits with Randstad as with any other employer with a collective agreement and benefits such as a wellness grant, occupational health care, insurances and discounts on gym memberships. In addition, you are offered a range of career opportunities. You get the chance to experience different company cultures and to gain experience from different industries, which helps you in developing your skills and building a well-rounded CV. The position can include many contacts and hence, it is important that you have a good ability to cooperate with others and good skills in communication. As a person, we see that you are driven and used to work independently. If you are looking for an employer that offers different assignments and new contacts, then you will enjoy being part of Randstad.
Responsibilities
• Processing of orders and customer queries
• Be part of the launch of a customer self-service portal
Qualifications
Important qualifications to succeed:
Good knowledge in SAP and Office is required
You are quickly adapting to new tools and ways of working
Excellent team player with a problem solving attitude
Since we are working in an international environment, you must have good English skills.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
