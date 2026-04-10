Supply Chain Manager
Onepartnergroup Väst AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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Are you ready to take the next step in your supply chain career and play a key role in delivering clinical trial materials to patients worldwide We are now looking for Supply Chain Managers to join AstraZeneca's Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg.
This is a consultancy assignment where you will be employed by OnePartnerGroup and work as a consultant at AstraZeneca.
In this role you will take ownership of global clinical supply planning and ensure materials reach patients on time with the right quality and precision every time. You will work in a fast paced international environment where precision collaboration and problem solving are essential. This is a role for someone who thrives on responsibility and wants to make a real difference.
About the company:
AstraZeneca is a global science led biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research development manufacturing and marketing of prescription medicines. The company is known for its innovative and collaborative culture where different perspectives are valued and employees are empowered to contribute develop and make a real impact.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies driven by a shared purpose to transform ideas into life changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society.
The arena:
Are you ready to apply your supply chain and planning expertise to lead clinical supplies across a portfolio of global clinical studies
With a strong pipeline of new products and continuous launches there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and contribute to the development of life changing medicines.
We are now looking for Supply Chain Managers to join the Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg Sweden. This is a key role within Clinical Manufacturing and Supply ensuring that clinical trial materials are available with the right quality quantity and timing for patients participating in studies worldwide. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
Within Pharmaceutical Technology and Development PT and D we act as the bridge between scientific innovation and real medicines. We operate across the full value chain from early toxicology and clinical trials through to the technologies that enable large scale commercial manufacturing.
The role:
In this role you will project manage the design planning and set up of supply chains for clinical studies ensuring on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners regarding study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner self driven and comfortable working in a high pace R and D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player flexible and have strong communication planning and problem solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply* Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network* Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies* Take ownership for inventory management including rework and recalls extensions of shelf life and expiry date management or stock destruction* Manage the Interactive Response Technology IRT system to execute demand and supply planning* Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations complaints and change controls
Soft skills:
• Strong influencing negotiating and problem solving skills across geographical and cultural boundaries* Ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales lab techs to legal we are on a mission to turn ideas into life changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.eneca
Additional information:
Location: GothenburgStart: As agreedEmployment: Consultancy assignment via OnePartnerGroup where you will be employed by us and work as a consultant at AstraZeneca Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Väst AB
(org.nr 559041-3083), https://www.onepartnergroup.se/
412 63 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
OnePartnerGroup Kontakt
Konsultchef
Tania Benitez tania.benitez@onepartnergroup.se Jobbnummer
9848579