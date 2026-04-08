Supply Chain Manager - Clinical Trial medications
JobBusters AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-08
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Your New Role
Are you ready to play a vital role in delivering life-changing medicines to patients worldwide? We are looking for a driven and collaborative Supply Chain Manager to lead the planning and delivery of clinical supplies across a portfolio of global clinical studies.
In this role, you will be at the heart of a dynamic R&D environment, ensuring that clinical trial materials reach patients with the right quality, at the right time, and in the right quantity. You will work cross-functionally with global teams and partners, contributing to the successful execution of clinical trials that make a real difference.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the design, planning, and execution of clinical supply chains for global studies
Manage end-to-end delivery of clinical supplies, balancing timelines, cost, and risk
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners worldwide
Proactively identify and mitigate supply risks
Oversee inventory management, including rework, shelf-life extensions, and stock control
Utilize systems (e.g., IRT) for demand and supply planning
Ensure compliance with quality standards and manage deviations, changes, and complaints
Company Presentation
Our client is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and marketing of prescription medicines. Their work in developing new treatments makes a real impact on people and society. Success for them comes from combining scientific excellence with a strong commitment to trust and quality for patients, employees, customers, and the wider community.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2027-05-31, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experience in supply chain within clinical trials or pharmaceutical industry
Knowledge of GMP/GCP and clinical development processes
Familiarity with quality processes (deviations, change controls, complaints)
Understanding of Lean principles
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, global R&D environment
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7528229-1934381". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
411 09 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9842092