Supply Chain Manager - Clinical Trial medications

JobBusters AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2026-04-08


Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Alingsås eller i hela Sverige

Your New Role
Are you ready to play a vital role in delivering life-changing medicines to patients worldwide? We are looking for a driven and collaborative Supply Chain Manager to lead the planning and delivery of clinical supplies across a portfolio of global clinical studies.
In this role, you will be at the heart of a dynamic R&D environment, ensuring that clinical trial materials reach patients with the right quality, at the right time, and in the right quantity. You will work cross-functionally with global teams and partners, contributing to the successful execution of clinical trials that make a real difference.
Key Responsibilities

Lead the design, planning, and execution of clinical supply chains for global studies

Manage end-to-end delivery of clinical supplies, balancing timelines, cost, and risk

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners worldwide

Proactively identify and mitigate supply risks

Oversee inventory management, including rework, shelf-life extensions, and stock control

Utilize systems (e.g., IRT) for demand and supply planning

Ensure compliance with quality standards and manage deviations, changes, and complaints

Company Presentation
Our client is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and marketing of prescription medicines. Their work in developing new treatments makes a real impact on people and society. Success for them comes from combining scientific excellence with a strong commitment to trust and quality for patients, employees, customers, and the wider community.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2027-05-31, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experience in supply chain within clinical trials or pharmaceutical industry

Knowledge of GMP/GCP and clinical development processes

Familiarity with quality processes (deviations, change controls, complaints)

Understanding of Lean principles

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, global R&D environment

What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension

Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)

Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service

Additional compensation during parental leave

Occupational health services

Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support

Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career

We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7528229-1934381".

Arbetsgivare
Jobbusters AB (org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
411 09 (visa karta)
411 09  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB

Jobbnummer
9842092

Prenumerera på jobb från JobBusters AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos JobBusters AB: