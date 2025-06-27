Supply Chain Management Specialist to Västerås
Digitalenta AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-06-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Our client, a technology leader in industrial automation, is looking for a Sourcing and Supply Chain Management (SCM) Risk Specialist to strengthen their direct material sourcing team. Operating out of Västerås, you'll work in a dynamic international environment where strategic sourcing meets complex supply chain risk management across industries such as automotive, food processing, and industrial manufacturing.
This is a full-time consulting assignment starting September 2025 until 31st of December 2026, with possible extension.
About the roleAs a Sourcing and SCM Risk Management Specialist, you will take ownership of one or more commodities within the direct material sourcing team. Your mission: ensure a robust, cost-efficient, and resilient supply chain. You'll drive supplier strategies, manage key contracts, and lead risk mitigation processes across high-priority programs and projects. You will collaborate closely with engineering, quality, and operations teams to secure long-term value and continuous material availability.
Responsibilities Develop and execute long-term sourcing strategies for defined commodities
Lead supplier negotiations and contract management activities
Run SCM risk management processes across selected programs and projects
Manage RFQ processes and supplier quotations for purchased materials
Monitor supplier performance and implement corrective action plans
Oversee new supplier onboarding and material implementation
Drive cost-saving initiatives and track budgeted targets
Contribute to product development from a supply chain perspective
Collaborate in global and regional commodity teams and ensure compliance alignment
About you
You're a structured and proactive sourcing professional with a background in supply chain, engineering, or business. Your ability to navigate both strategic frameworks and hands-on problem solving makes you an effective bridge between suppliers and internal stakeholders. You thrive in cross-functional environments and are driven by continuous improvement, resilient supply chains, and long-term supplier partnerships. Your analytical mindset, combined with strong interpersonal skills, enables you to manage complexity with confidence.
Experience and skills University degree in engineering, economics, supply chain, or related field
2+ years of relevant experience in sourcing, SCM, quality, or product development
Proven skills in supplier negotiation and contract management
Experience working with RFQs and supplier performance monitoring
Knowledge of risk management processes in supply chain contexts
Strong communication and collaboration skills across functions
Fluency in Swedish and English (both written and spoken)
Additional language skills are considered a merit Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se 07602113318 Jobbnummer
9408255