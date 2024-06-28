Supply Chain Development Manager
2024-06-28
ValueOne is recruiting a SC Development Manager for our customer Metsä Tissue in Mariestad. As the SC Development Manager, you are responsible for driving the development and continuous improvement of system automation and data utilization within Metsä Tissue 's supply chain. If you have experience in supply chain and process industry and believe in renewal, we can offer you an exciting opportunity to take part in developing the future of the forest industry.
Metsä Tissue creates a cleaner every day. We are one of the leading tissue paper suppliers in Europe to households and professionals and one of the leading greaseproof paper suppliers globally.
Our brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, we employ around 2,450 people. In 2022, our sales totaled EUR 1,2 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group, a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy.
For more information have a look at our website https://www.metsagroup.com/metsatissue/.
The role
As the Supply Chain Development Manager, you will be responsible for driving the development and continuous improvement of system automation and data utilization within our supply chain operations. Reporting to the VP Supply Chain, you will ensure local optimization and the implementation of common Metsä processes.
Main tasks:
Enable efficient system and data usage in the Supply Chain.
Contribute to increased utilization of automation and system tools as well as integrated business planning principles.
Ensure the implementation of best practices, methodologies, and common Metsä processes in the supply chain.
Drive change management in Supply Chain-related processes and organizational changes.
Support ERP project work and local implementation.
Assist process leaders in implementing and developing new and efficient initiatives.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate should possess a master's degree in Engineering or Economics and have at least five years of relevant experience in supply chain, consulting services, and/or core functions in the supply chain. Team leadership experience, as well as leadership competence, are essential. The role, furthermore, requires experience in change management and project management. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is mandatory. Additionally, candidates should have experience in the process industry and be proficient with SAP or similar ERP systems. A strong understanding of processes, good communication skills, the ability to motivate and inspire team members, and solid IT and system proficiency are also required.
What we can offer:
We have a clear vision and that is to establish a "Future mill" in Mariestad in terms of technology and operations. Metsä Tissue are investing for a new era - bringing world class environmental performance in tissue production into real life at Katrinefors Bruk.
We offer you a fantastic opportunity to take part in developing the future of the forest industry. If you believe in renewal and want to promote the increased use of fossil-free materials, you are coming to the right place.
In this position you will be offered a fun and exciting journey where you will play a key role in the success of this important project and further development of our operation.
Read more about the Future Mill in Mariestad via the website: https://www.metsagroup.com/sv/metsatissue/framtidsfabriken-i-mariestad/
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Roger Tännström at +46 504 10 11 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
