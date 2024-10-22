Supply Chain Compliance Coordinator
2024-10-22
We are looking for a Supply Chain Compliance Coordinator for a global company in Lund. In this role you will support and administrate the collection of Supplier Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) for Food contact material legislation. Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Background:
Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) is needed to support compliance to Food contact legislation. Documentation is collected for legislation in different geographical regions, to support sales in different markets. The part or material then might have to comply with US, EU and/or Chinese legislation.
Your daily tasks include:
Contacting the suppliers of parts and/or materials in food contact and drive the work of getting Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp).
Internal administration and maintaining various databases and tools/systems.
The job is also about supporting suppliers and answering their questions when they are in the process of sending the necessary information to the client. DoCp will be controlled by in-house expertise before acceptance.
Required Skills:
Some experience in regulatory matters and/ or legislation on food and safety
Fluent both in written and spoken English, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Proficient computer skills, Excel, SAP
Meticulous
Self-managing
General understanding of supply management and legislation on materials in food contact is nice to have.
Preferred skills:
Regulatory documentation experience
Having experience from the packaging, food, or medical industry it is considered a merit.
Soft Skills:
Ability to communicate in a clear and polite way even when confronted with resistance or conflicting information.
Persistent, have a drive and self-motivation.
Coordinating and accurate
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Remote work is not possible for this assignment.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
