Supervisor, Tier 1 support
Job description
Hesselberg Maskin is expanding in Aitik. Now we are looking for a Supervisor of our operation to implement AHS, where we are using Komatsus system Frontrunner for self-operating vehicles.
In this position you will participate on the AHS/EMV installations and check the quality before hand over to Boliden and support the Tier1 team for the operation. You will also participate on the EDT trucks assembly and support/service when needed.
To be succesful in this role, you need to be driven, self-motivated and diligent. It is also important that you are a teamplayer and capable of solving problems together with others.
We are looking forward to welcoming you into our team of driven professionals.
Responsibilities
AHS assembly on trucks and EMV vehicles
AHS support on system in operation
AHS truck maintenance service
Qualifications
We are requiring experience within the following fields:
Support of AHS systems
Installation of AHS systems
Truck maintenance
EMV vehicles
Experience
Relevant experience is required
About the company
Hesselberg maskin AB is a part of Sigurd Hesselberg Group AS, founded 1897 in Norway. The operation in Sweden is mainly towards, and within the mining industy as a machine and service supplier, but also towards entrepreneurs in other fields with service and maintenance. The Hesselberg group Norway and Sweden today employs more than 300 people, with a solid economi and operations in several different markets. We are a proud retailer of Komatsu mining and construction machinery. Since a couple of years our operation in Sweden extends to Kiruna and Gällivare.
