Superintendent MEP
2024-08-15
Microsoft Cloud Operations + Innovation (MCO+I) is the team behind the cloud. CO+I is responsible for delivering over 200 Microsoft web portals, Live and Online Services around the world including infrastructure, security and compliance, operations, globalization, and manageability. Our focus is on smart growth, high efficiency, and delivering trusted experience to customers and partners worldwide. We are looking for a passionate, high-energy individual to help build the network that powers the world's largest online services.
The role of the Construction Superintendent (MEP) requires strong interpersonal, communication and organizational skills, ability to self-direct, strong background in data center design, engineering, controls, and operational requirements and deep experience and expertise in electrical and mechanical systems. This role will provide leadership of all field related MEP mission critical activities and coordinate with DCD PM and subcontractors for proper execution.
The Data Center Development (DCD) Construction Superintendent is ultimately responsible for the complete project delivery for each site location. The DCD Construction Superintendent is responsible for ensuring that each project meets the Data Center Development (DCD) Guidelines and standards, which may be adjusted from time-to-time based on best practices and Lesson Learned drawn from previous projects as well as industry changing best practice.
MEP Superintendent will coordinate site conflicts and queries regarding design drawings and specs in the form of RFIs with design team to unblock project schedule. In managing the delivery of projects, this position aligns team objectives, business processes, vendor management strategies, and cross-group
collaboration efforts with the Data Center Development Project Strategy. In doing so this will result in effective client relationship management and efficiency in cost management and project/Project delivery
The DCD Construction Superintendent will be a relentless advocate for managing a safe worksite. Safety is one of the four pillars of CO+I's mission in delivering cloud capacity; joined by Quality, Schedule adherence, and Cost Management. The DCD Superintendent will also collaborate with Microsoft Security, Microsoft IT (MSIT), Legal, Project Engineering, MS Business Risk Management, and other internal groups to maintain the corporate vision and goals for the Project.
The DCD Construction Superintendent (MEP) works directly for the Regional Manager of Data Center Development for the region where the data center development is located and supports the strategic and tactical delivery of data center projects in the region.
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day.
Business Processes:
Create and maintain best practices to identify and incorporate cost-effective solutions
Drive deployment of solutions that can be socialized globally across DCD projects
Facilitate decision-making to drive solutions, schedules, and manage change as required
Apply influence, strategies, and negotiation skills to identify options and recommend solutions
Communication:
Regularly reviews cost and KPI metrics, process/policy communications to client partners
Provide project single point of contact for project development and delivery
Coordinate meetings and activities of vendors, cost managers, and integration of lessons learned
Attend scheduled owner/architect/contractor (OAC) and other project meetings, and report as necessary
Report Project Progress on scope, schedule, and budget weekly or as required
Provide weekly project status reporting to DCD standards
Accountability:
Responsible for developing, managing, and reporting on safety, scope and schedul
Direct fiscal responsibility for the approved project budget
Work independently in support of the DCD Project
Walk the jobsite daily to ensure compliance with safety and schedule. nsure that all MEP installations meet the highest quality standards and comply with relevant codes, regulations, and specifications
Responsible for start-up, commissioning, troubleshooting and handover of the project to operations team.
Vendor Management and contract compliance:
Provide Vendor (contractor) oversight and performance management
Manage manpower, equipment, and materials effectively to ensure that MEP installations proceed smoothly and according to plan. This includes coordinating deliveries, scheduling labor, and resolving resource conflicts.
Review and approval of vendor scope of work, and design review of site and building plans
Maintain accurate records of all MEP-related activities, including daily logs, progress reports, change orders, and as-built drawings. This documentation is essential for tracking project milestones, identifying areas for improvement, and resolving disputes.
Required Qualifications
Extensive experience in progressively assuming responsibilities for the development of Mission Critical Facilities
Experience working for a General Contractor or trade.
Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills
Detailed understanding of Mechanical and Electrical systems to include integrated testing, MOPs/ SOPs of installation, functionality and troubleshooting; etc
Experience in directing and/or supporting the commissioning effort
Ability to independently manage deadlines and support staff
Ability to influence cross-discipline teams Construction Health & Safety Knowledge
Experience managing multiple large multi-faceted projects
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings: Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
