Substitute teaching staff and student assistant
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Non Permanent Substitute Teachers or Student Assistants, Internationella Engelska Skolan, Årsta.We are looking for substitute teaching staff and student assistants to work at an hourly rate as and when needed. The hours may vary and may be offered at short notice. We are a Y4-9 school and all our substitute staff need to be comfortable teaching and supporting all of these year groups. We are looking for candidates who:- Are reliable, flexible and able to work at short notice.
• Have a valid work permit to work in Sweden, and a recent police clearance check as required by law when working with children.
• Are able to follow and execute lesson plans set by the class teacher.- Have previous experience and/or are qualified to work with children, as a teacher, a student assistant, or another role in a school setting.- Have excellent English language skills and preferably also be proficient in Swedish.- Are confident and enthusiastic and able to show initiative.
The closing date is Friday 15th March 2024 but we will carry out interviews throughout the application period. This means that the position might be filled before the closing date.
