Studio Art Director
2025-04-30
Job Description
We're looking for a Studio Art Director to lead and shape the visual identity of our e-com experience. In this role, you will translate brand vision into high-quality imagery and motion content that inspires and engages our global audience. You'll be at the creative core of our studio - collaborating closely with stylists, photographers, and content teams to ensure every visual reflects the ARKET aesthetic and meets our business goals. If you thrive in a fast-paced studio environment and know how to turn ideas into elevated, brand-building content, we'd love to meet you.
As a Studio Art Director, you will be responsible for delivering ARKET's visual language and aesthetics for images and moving content for our E-com. You will align brand creative direction with business objectives and contribute creative solutions to inspire the ARKET customer and community.
Key Responsibilities:
Follow guidelines and constantly evaluate both moving and still images for ARKET.com to drive brand awareness, perception, traffic, engagement, and revenue.
Drive projects from defining the visual creative concept to final execution, including art directing photo shoots and post-production for ARKET.com.
Brief and lead external creative teams such as photographers, stylists, hair & makeup artists for the e-com studio.
Partner with Stylists, Art Buyers, Casting Managers, Copy Writers, and Project Managers to secure the fashion, visual, and communicative direction for each assigned activity.
Collaborate with key stakeholders to optimize content creation for each channel and customer segmentation.
Ensure the quality of creative materials and visual content aligns with the given brief and set goals in all projects.
Constantly work on developing the brand's visual language together with the creative lead and relevant stakeholders.
Proactively bring innovative new ideas and explore opportunities.
Stay updated on current trends within the company, worldwide, and within marketing and communication.
Qualifications
Experience in creative roles, either agency or client-side.
Proven track record of delivering and executing creative strategies that drive business results.
Experience in creating visuals for digital and social implementations, 360 campaigns, special projects, for organic and paid media channels.
Experience in studio shoots and art direction in a studio setting.
Knowledge in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator & Bridge.
Knowledge of disciplines and trends within the creative field.
Genuine interest in the fashion industry (models, photographers, stylists, etc.).
Customer-centric approach with the ability to deliver omni-channel solutions.
Ability to drive and own the development of ideas based on consumer insights and deliver meaningful business results.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
We're looking for someone with a warm and approachable personality who can foster a positive and supportive atmosphere on set, both for external collaborators and models. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where you efficiently manage, and direct multiple looks per day. Being proactive and open to change comes naturally to you, and you're always looking for ways to improve how the team works. You're self-driven, confident in leading a team on set, and flexible in your approach to ensure the best possible outcomes.
Additional Information
This is a permanent role, based in our Stockholm Head Office.
Benefits
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this ARKET based colleagues also receive
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
Inclusion & Diversity
At ARKET we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world, therefore all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
In this role you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Ready to apply? Click on the I'M INTERESTED link where you can upload your CV and portfolio securely. Once we have received your application, we will keep you updated regularly about the status of your application so please look out for our email.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
Closing Date: 16/5-2025
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Maria Skolgata 83 (visa karta
)
118 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9312327