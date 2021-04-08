Studie- och yrkesvägledare/Careers Guidance officer - Stockholms kommun - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Stockholms kommun / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Stockholm växer som aldrig förr. Våra ambitioner är höga. Nu söker vi dig som vill vara med och forma morgondagens Stockholm.Kungsholmens gymnasium/Stockholms musikgymnasium is an attractive workplace with almost 1300 students.Our school is located in the centre of the City of Stockholm and offers a good education to the students here. Within our International Section we offer the Natural Science programme, the Social Science programme and the International Business programme. Our students are highly motivated and are active within their studies as well as with our Student Union and the many Student Associations.Description of the postWe have a vacancy for a Student Guidance Counsellor (SYV) in the International Section and with other students in the school. In the International Section the working language is English. In the remainder of the school the working language is Swedish. This full time post is available from mid April until the end of October with the possibility of being extended to becoming a permanent post.TasksThe tasks included in the job are:- Careers advice for students including making choices about individual choice courses and future career choices and studies at University level.- Support the application process for students applying to study at University level abroad including workshops on writing letters of application.- Maintain contacts with universities and colleges both in Sweden and abroad and supply information to students regarding these.- Admitting students to 2nd and 3rd year from our waiting list after matching courses studied.- A member of the school's marketing team and responsible for participation in the Gymnasium Fair and our Open House activities in school.- A member of the Student Health Team who work with health promotion activities.- Ansvarig för antagning av nya elever till språkintroduktionsprogrammet.QualificationsYou are expected to have a University level degree in careers guidance and experience of working with young people at Gymnasium level (16-19 Years old). You should be able to work in a team together with colleagues as well as independently.Terms and conditionsThe vacancy is a full-time post which is available from mid April. Initially this is a temporary post. There is a possibility that the post will become a permanent post.Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering.Varaktighet, arbetstid100 %. Tillträde: 2021-04-19 Visstidsanställning till 2021-10-292021-04-08MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22Stockholms kommun5679335