Student job - IT support technician

Teamtailor AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2024-02-02


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Teamtailor AB i Stockholm, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Are you a university student seeking an exciting part-time role at a friendly and fast-paced company? Look no further! Teamtailor is growing like crazy and is on the lookout for an ambitious student to assist in coordinating and managing IT equipment and systems for our global team.

Teamtailor (https://www.teamtailor.com/fr/) is an Employer Branding and an ATS SaaS platform used by over 8000 companies, 200.000 users in 90 countries around the world .

Working at Teamtailor means working at a young, international, and fast-paced tech company that offers an ideal workplace for those who want to have a real impact on the growth of an organisation and are craving for responsibilities. It also means having lots of fun

What you'll do:

Manage practical tasks related to providing new starters with relevant hardware.

Assist in handling general IT support questions from employees.

Collect and organise hardware efficiently.

Collaborate with the internal IT team to streamline operations.

We're looking for someone who:

• Has a passion for learning, isn't afraid to ask questions, and enjoys helping others.

Is an IT enthusiast with a genuine interest in IT hardware and software.

Currently studying at the university level.

Can commit to working between 8-20 hours per week.

Is fluent in English

If this sounds like you, then you know what to do

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Teamtailor AB (org.nr 556936-6668), http://www.teamtailor.com

Arbetsplats
Teamtailor

Jobbnummer
8440517

Prenumerera på jobb från Teamtailor AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Teamtailor AB: