Summer job - Strategy and digitalization
Vattenfall AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2024-02-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Follow us!
LinkedIn: Vattenfall
Instagram: Vattenfall
Job Description
Do you want to work on one of humanity's greatest challenges? And have fun while doing it? Then you should apply for a summer job with us! Join the fight and help us towards our goal of becoming fossil-free!
The summer job at Vattenfall is an opportunity for you as a student to gain experience and insights into what it is like to work at a large Swedish energy company. You will meet numerus people with different experiences who can contribute to your development and network. You who either have a summer break from studies, will begin a new education in the autumn, or will complete an education during the spring semester can apply for a summer job with us. We look forward to receiving your application!
About the job
You will belong to our Business Unit (BU) Staff Function Fleet Development, which has a mission to optimize the value generated by Business Area (BA) Generation's existing assets and create new opportunities for value creation in a growing fossil-free society. BA Generation contributes to cooperation and collaboration between the constituent business units and drives the development of BA Generation that provides the best conditions and results for the entire organization. The main focus of the employees' work is to contribute to the entire organization achieving the best results together.
As a summer worker at Staff Function Fleet Development, you will be responsible for developing a digitization strategy for BA Generation. The work involves an opportunity to learn about the energy market, how the different power types work, and then connect this to the new reality of digitization. You will investigate how our old systems and machines can be combined with new digital technology to create greater value, and your work will form the basis for BA Generations integrated business strategy on how digitalization can support value creation in the business.
Qualifications
University student within the field of engineering
Knowledge of MS Office
Excellent skills in English
Skills in Swedish is meritorious
As a person you 're self-sufficient and take great responsibility for your tasks and mission. You 're business minded, can adapt to shifting needs and consider aspects such as cost and efficiency. To succeed in this role you have to have good analytical skills, be a good problem solver and have the ability to prioritize complex information.
Additional Information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact the hiring manager Jan Greisz, 070-348 51 07. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the recruiter Jennifer Wikström , 070-209 63 35.
Trade union representatives for the summer job are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) and Jens Morell (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8-739 50 00.
The summer job is located in Solna or Gothenburg and the summer job period is to be determined with the candidates.
How to apply
Prepare a CV and a personal letter. In your CV, it is important that education, relevant experiences, and place of residence are stated clearly. Applications sent by email will not be approved.
Does this sound like a summer job for you? We look forward to receiving your application! The last day to apply is the 22nd of February.
The final candidate can be subject to a security vetting process before employment. The security vetting process includes register control and security interview, according to the Swedish legislation. In addition to the security vetting process, drug tests are conducted.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity & inclusion helps to build a more attractive, efficient, customer-centric, and profitable company. Therefore, we welcome applications from all individuals regardless of age, religious belief, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability, and ethnic background. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
8440515